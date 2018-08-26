French redheads flock to Red Love festival

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sworn in as Zimbabwe's president at a ceremony in Harare. He succeeds Robet Mugabe who was toppled by the military after ruling the country since independence. The High Court this week rejected an opposition attempt to annul this year's election result.
France's first-ever celebration of redheads was held on Saturday in in the Brittany town of Chateaugiron. Several hundred people attended the Red Love festival.
Ginger, auburn, strawberry blonde - all types of redheads turned out in their hundreds for concerts and fashion shows in the western French town.
Many participants shared stories of how being teased with jibes like "Carrot-top" during their childhood.
Among the best-selling items on display were T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan "Ginger is the new black".
The biggest get-together of redheads in the world takes place every year in the Netherlands.
By midday, 1,200 people had showed up, said organiser Pascal Sacleux, who expressed the hope that "one day the jokes at the expense of redheads will be a thing of the past, when everyone realises how unfounded and stupid they are".
Brittany has a larger proportion of redheads than the rest of France.
It was named after Celtic Britonic speakers, who emigrated from south-west England from the third to the ninth century of the common era, mostly at the time of the Anglo-Saxon invasion of Britain.