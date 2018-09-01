Trump to visit France, Ireland in November

US President Donald Trump is to visit France in November, the White House confirmed on Friday, adding that he would go on to visit Ireland during the same trip.

Trump said earlier this month that he would be coming to France to attend the 11 November commemoration of the end of World War I.

The White House officially confirmed he would do so on Friday and added that he would also be going to Ireland.

It also said he will attend the G20 summit in Buenos Aires at the end of the month and go to Colombia.

Bastille Day parade

Trump's first visit as president to France was for the Bastille Day celebration in 2017, shortly after Emmanuel Macron was elected president.

The French military parade inspired him to propose a similar event in Washington but that has been put off because of the expense.

The visit, which also included a dinner on the Eiffel Tower, established a friendly relationship between the two presidents.

But Macron has not managed to convert the personal warmth into political influence over his US counterpart, who has gone on to enact a number of measures that have upset many of America's allies, such as pulling the US out of the Paris climate change deal and the Iran nuclear accord and raising tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.