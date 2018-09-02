French university drops homeopathy degree amid alternative medicines row

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Mexico’s election results
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/31 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/31 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/31 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/01 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/01 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Mexico’s election results
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Turkey’s election results
  • media
    International report
    How Mozambique is combatting high child marriage and teen pregnancy
  • media
    International report
    Controversy over financial donation to Gambian pilgrims
  • media
    International report
    Logistical challenges for Kenya’s Hajj travel agents
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Medicine Health Science

French university drops homeopathy degree amid alternative medicines row

By
media More than half of French people use homeopathic medicines at times GettyImages/Erik Tham

The faculty of medicine of Lille unversity has suspended its degree in homeopathy for the 2018-19 academic year while waiting for France's national health authority to rule on the practice, which many conventional medicine practitioners regard as a pseudoscience.

The university in north-west France's biggest city announced its decision in a Twitter post and the faculty of medicine's dean, Didier Gosset, confirmed it to the AFP news agency on Sunday.

"It has to be said that we teach medicine based on proof - we insist on absolute scientific rigour - and it has to be said that homeopathy has not evolved in the same direction, that it is a doctrine that has remained on the margins of the scientific movement, that studies on homeopathy are rare, that they are not very substantial," he explained. "Continuing to teach it would be to endorse it."

Homeopathy, which was created in 1796 by German physician Samuel Harnemann, is based on the idea that like cures like, which holds that symptoms that cause a disease can be used to cure it.

Practitioners administer medicines produced by dilution, usually to the point that no molecules of the original substance remain.

Open letter from doctors

The French are among the world's largest consumers of homeopathic medicines and can claim reimbursement of payment for treatment from the social security system.

A group of doctors challenged its official recognition in an open letter in Le Figaro newspaper in March.

They dubbed practitioners of homeopathy and other alternative medicines "charlatans", pointing to a 2017 report by the European Academies Science Advisory Council "confirming the absence of proof of homeopathy's efficacy".

They called on the French medical council to stop accepting practitioners as doctors and on the social security system to stop paying for it.

Other doctors made a formal complaint to the medical council against the signatories.

France's health ministry asked the national health authority to draw up a report on whether homeopathy works and should be subsidised.

The report is due to be delivered in February.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.