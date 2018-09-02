Swiss cop seriously injured after car chase into France

A Swiss police officer was seriously injured on Sunday morning after a car chase that took her and her crew into France.

The Swiss police started their pursuit of an Audi in the Vaud canton at about 4.30am after the theft of a caravan.

It has emerged that the Audi had been declared stolen in France and its two occupants were French nationals.

The chase took them over the border and ended a quarter of an hour later.

The Audi hit the police car and the police officer.

She suffered injuries to her head, chest and legs and was taken to hospital in Geneva, although her life was not in danger.

The two men were detained in the French town of Gex.