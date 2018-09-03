RFI in 15 languages

 

Culture
Paris Theatre Cinema United States

Al Pacino to take one-man show to Paris

By
media Al Pacino at the 71st Venice Film Festival last week Reuters/Tony Gentile

Al Pacino is to realise a long-held ambition to play in a Paris theatre in October. The American star will peform his one-man show at the Théâtre de Paris on 22 and 23 October.

Pacino has dreamt of performing in Paris for a long time, the theatre reported him as saying when it announced the dates of An Evening with Al Pacino.

It is thanks to the mediation of French actor Jean Reno, who is well-known on both sides of the Atlantic, that the dream has become reality, the theatre's director Richard Caillat told the AFP news agency.

The show, which has already been given in London and Sydney, includes improvisation, speeches from his films and excerpts from theatrical classics.

As well as playing in films like The Godfather, Scarface and Donnie Brasco, Pacino has had a significant theatrical career, playing particularly in Shakespeare's Othello, The Merchant of Venice and Richard III, the latter also serving as the basis of a film, Looking for Richard.

