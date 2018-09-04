France offers to help restore Rio's Brazil National Museum

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Africa
Merkel's Africa trip wasn't just about migration & investment, it was …
Merkel is greeted by Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja, 31 August 2018.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Clearing landmines in eastern Ukraine, Part 2
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Merkel's Africa trip wasn't just about migration & investment, …
  • media
    International report
    Clearing landmines in eastern Ukraine, Part 1
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Mexico’s election results
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Turkey’s election results
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
History Brazil France Museum Natural disasters

France offers to help restore Rio's Brazil National Museum

By
media The shell of the Brazil National Museum after the fire REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

France is ready to help restore the historic Brazil National Museum in Rio de Janeiro after it was ravaged by fire on Sunday. Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves le Drian described the 200-year-old museum as an "exceptional place of culture", while the president of Paris's Museum of National History described the blaze as "a loss for humanity in general".

"With Brazil in shock, France is ready to help the restoration of the National Museum," Le Drian said in a speech at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, which was inaugurated last year.

"Just like the Louvre, it is a symbol of a dialogue of cultures. It is part of humanity's memory that has disappeared in the flames."

The museum has a collection of more than 20 million objects and a library with more than 530,000 books.

It included the 12,000-year-old remains of a woman nicknamed Luiza - the oldest skeleton ever found in the Americas - and the Bendego meteorite, the biggest meteorite in the country discovered in 1784.

Indigenous artefacts that showed how the continent's people lived in pre-colonial times also appear to have been lost.

"This is not just a loss for Brazil, it's a loss for all humanity," Bruno David of France's Museum of National History commented.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been established but government cuts and inadequate fire protection systems have been cited as key factors.

"Many museums are facing budget worries, even here," David said. "Governments put off work and said 'We'll wait'. Fortunately, 95 times out of 100 it doesn't end in the tragedy of losing a heritage. There it hit hard."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.