Italian minister blames France for Libya crisis

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Africa
Merkel's Africa trip wasn't just about migration & investment, it was …
Merkel is greeted by Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja, 31 August 2018.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Clearing landmines in eastern Ukraine, Part 2
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Merkel's Africa trip wasn't just about migration & investment, …
  • media
    International report
    Clearing landmines in eastern Ukraine, Part 1
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Mexico’s election results
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Turkey’s election results
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Libya Italy France Moamer Kadhafi Nicolas Sarkozy

Italian minister blames France for Libya crisis

By
media Fighting in Tripoli last week REUTERS/Hani Amara

France is partly to blame for the ongoing war in Libya, Italy's Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta said on Monday, ruling out sending Italian troops there.

"France, from my point of view, has a responsibility," Trenta wrote on Facebook, pointing to the 2011 military intervention by France and other nations that toppled Moamer Kadhafi.

"It is clearly now undeniable that this country finds itself in this situation because someone, in 2011, put their own interests ahead of those of the Libyan people and of Europe itself," the minister said. "France, from this point of view, is partly to blame."

Nicolas Sarkozy, who was French president at the time, faces a legal inquiry into alleged funding by Kadhafi for his 2007 election campaign.

The speaker of the Italian parliament, Roberto Fico, earlier called the situation in Libya "a serious problem that France has left us".

Trenta said that it was necessary to move forward "together" to secure peace in the north Africa country, where rival militias have been fighting on the outskirts of Tripoli in the last few days.

Italian media on Monday suggested that special Italian forces could be sent to intervene in Libya but Trenta ruled out that possibility.

The United Nations mission to Libya has invited the "various Libyan parties" to talks on Tuesday for "urgent dialogue".

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.