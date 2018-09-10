Macron party sounds alarm over Swedish election result

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Swedish Social Democrats listen to the results of the election in Stockholm
REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
The rise of the far right in Sweden's general election is another wake-up call about a "populist wave" sweeping Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron's party declared on Monday.
The far-right Swedish Democrats winning 17.6 percent - less than predicted by some polls but enough to give them a decisive role in the formation of a new government - "once more sounds the alarm", Republic on the Move (REM) leader Christophe Castaner said in a statement Monday.
"After Austria or Italy, it is Sweden's turn to experience this populist wave which, everywhere in Europe, constitutes a danger for our countries," he warned, calling for a "new progressive, federating project, the only way to answer our collective challenges: development, the migration question, the environment and the climate, and the struggle against terrorism".
"Let's refuse to abandon our common future to the populists and nationalists," Castaner declared. "Let's defend a more united Europe with more solidarity and let's ensure more freedom."
REM will fight for this programme, alongside other "progressive forces", during next year's European elections, the statement concluded.