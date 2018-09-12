France to have driverless mainline trains by 2024

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Global Focus
The funny yet serious world of black comedian Daliso Chaponda
Malawizn comedian Daliso Chaponda
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Interfaith marriage in Tunisia
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Visa pour l'image: 30 years of stories they don't want you to …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Looking back at World Cup 2018
  • media
    Global Focus
    The funny yet serious world of black comedian Daliso Chaponda
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What lies in store for Emery's Arsenal this year
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
rail Transport France Technology

France to have driverless mainline trains by 2024

By
media Automated trains on the Ter service should be introduced in 2023 REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The French rail operator, the SNCF, plans to have driverless trains operating by 2024, it boss Guillaime Pepy announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"Autonomous" trains will all travel at the same speed and their movements will be harmonised, leading to a more frequent and more punctual service, Pepy predicted.

Energy consumption should go down, according to the plan, and there will be more trains on the most heavily used lines.

The SNCF joined other companies, notably engineering companies Alstom and Bombardier, in forming two consortiums, one to build freight trains, the other passenger ones.

The first freight trains, described as "drone trains", should be operating in 2021.

More completely automated freight trains and passenger trains should be ready in 2023.

The SNCF in contact with its German counterpart about the project, SNCF technology boss Pierre Izard said.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.