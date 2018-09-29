French 'Hang Whites' rapper to face trial in January

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Novuyo Rosa Tshuma and her debut novel House of Stone
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Novuyo Rosa Tshuma and her debut novel House of Stone
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Elections in restive Cameroon overshadowed by Anglophone crisis
  • media
    International report
    How the Marere Springs brings life to Kenya's Shimba Hills National …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French restaurant and hotel sector turns to asylum seekers to …
  • media
    International report
    Under the leaves of Kenya's sacred forests
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
France Racism Cameroon Britain Internet Rap Music

French 'Hang Whites' rapper to face trial in January

By
media Nick Conrad Capture d'écran YouTube

A French rapper, who soared from obscurity to notoriety because of a track entitled Hang Whites, is to face trial in January. And a British newsreader has received unwanted attention - and death threats - because he has the same name.

Police questioned rapper Nick Conrad on Friday and charged him with incitement to murder, setting a date for a court appearance on 9 January.

The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of five years and a fine of up to 45,000 euros.

Conrad, who averaged 40 monthly listeners on Spotify and had 186 subscribers to his YouTube channel before the furore, shot to fame after the track PLB - for Pendez les Blancs (Hang Whites) - was shared by controversy-courting comic Dieudonné and then by far-right groups who cited it as proof of "anti-white racism".

The video accompanying the track reverses the roles of racist attacks by whites on blacks, while the soundtrack intones "Catch [white babies] quickly and hang their parents".

It has been blocked by YouTube.

Mainstream politicians weighed in, condemning the track and an inquiry was launched.

Intended to shock

The Cameroonian-origin performer says he intended to shock by "inversing the roles of the white man and black man", "although not to this extent".

His lawyers, David Applebaum and Chloé Arnoux, said the investigators "were very keen to find the exact meaning of the words" when they questioned him and pointed out that the charge does not mention racism.

Conrad himself said he hoped the court would have as attentive a hearing in court as he did on Friday afternoon.

"I think a text deserves to be examined in depth and not just superficially," he commented.

Death threats for BBC presenter

Meanwhile in the UK, a BBC local radio presenter also called Nick Conrad has appealed for peace after receiving death threats from people who mistook him for his French namesake.

Conrad, who works in mainly rural Norfolk, described himself as "the fatter and more talented one" in a tweet.

"I’ve spent the past twenty mins translating death threats!" he told his followers and new-found enemies. "Crumbs my GCSE French is struggling to keep up with all the profanities."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.