Skeleton found hanging in French forest

Hunters in the south of France made a grisly find on Saturday - a skeleton hanging from a tree in thick forest.

Gendarmes sealed off the site in a remote part of the woods in the Gard region after hunters found a body hanging from a tree there.

Its condition showed that it had been there a long time, public prosecutor Eric Maurel told the AFP news agency.

An inquiry into the cause of death has been opened.

The body's identity has not been established and an autopsy and DNA tests are to be carried out.

But the family of Antoine Zoia, a 15-year-old who disappeared from the nearby village of Clarensac on 1 March 2016, have been notified, Maurel said.

The teenager left his home during the afternoon without his ID papers or his mobile phone, after telling his father and brother, "I'll be back."

After buying a cigarette lighter at a local shop, he was not seen again.