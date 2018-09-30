Israel frees Franco-Israeli lawyer after 13 months without trial

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Novuyo Rosa Tshuma and her debut novel House of Stone
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/30 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/30 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/30 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/30 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/30 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/30 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/30 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/30 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Novuyo Rosa Tshuma and her debut novel House of Stone
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Elections in restive Cameroon overshadowed by Anglophone crisis
  • media
    International report
    How the Marere Springs brings life to Kenya's Shimba Hills National …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French restaurant and hotel sector turns to asylum seekers to …
  • media
    International report
    Under the leaves of Kenya's sacred forests
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Israel Palestine France Prisons Human rights

Israel frees Franco-Israeli lawyer after 13 months without trial

By
media Salah Hamuri embraces his father Hassan at their home in the village of Dahyat al-Barid near Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank, after being released AFP

Israel has released Franco-Palestinian lawyer Salah Hamuri after holding him for 13 months without trial on unspecified allegations. His case had been taken up left-wingers in France, with some local councils displaying banners demanding his release.

Hamuri, 33, was freed at Jerusalem police headquarters on Sunday after being brought from a prison in the southern Negev desert.

He has been forbidden from taking part in demonstrations or celebrations of his release over the next 30 days and had to post a bond of 3,000 shekels (710 euros), his attorney Mahmud Hassan told the AFP news agency.

Hamuri was arrested in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on 23 August 2017 and interned under what Israel calls administrative detention, which allows detention without trial for renewable six-month periods.

Neither suspects nor their lawyers are informed of the reasons for arrests.

Hamuri said he had not been in contact with his wife and son, who live in France, during his detention, adding that Israel had refused to give his wife a visa.

The Israeli authorities have accused him of belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which Israel, the United States and the European Union list as a terrorist group.

Although he pleaded guilty to the charge in 2005, he has since denied it, according to his wife.

Support in France

Hamouri was born in east Jerusalem to a French mother and a Palestinian father.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed his case several times with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the French foreign ministry.

Pro-Palestinian groups and left-wing organisations in France, including the Communist Party, have campaigned for his release and local councils, such as those of Grigny, Bobigny and Bourg-en-Bresse, have supported the call, although Paris city council rejected a call to make him an honorary citizen.

Imprisoned several times

He was first arrested at the age of 16 in 2001, according to Palestinian prisoner support NGO Addameer, which employed him as a field researcher.

He was interned without trial for another five-month stretch in 2004, it said, then arrested again in 2005.

An Israeli court then found him guilty of plotting to assassinate Ovadia Yossef, a prominent Israeli rabbi and spiritual leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas political party.

Hamuri was released in December 2011 as part of a swap of over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners for Gilad Shalit, a soldier held captive in Gaza for more than five years.

He has always denied that accusation.

Addameer says more than 5,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli jails, including about 450 in administrative detention.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.