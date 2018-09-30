Syria calls on French, US, Turkish forces to withdraw

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Novuyo Rosa Tshuma and her debut novel House of Stone
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/30 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/30 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/30 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/30 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/30 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/30 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/30 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/30 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/30 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Novuyo Rosa Tshuma and her debut novel House of Stone
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Elections in restive Cameroon overshadowed by Anglophone crisis
  • media
    International report
    How the Marere Springs brings life to Kenya's Shimba Hills National …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French restaurant and hotel sector turns to asylum seekers to …
  • media
    International report
    Under the leaves of Kenya's sacred forests
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
War Syria France Turkey Russia

Syria calls on French, US, Turkish forces to withdraw

By
media A refugee camp in Idlib province this September REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Syria's foreign affairs minister has called on French, American and Turkish forces in his country to withdraw immediately, dubbing them "occupying forces" that are there illegally. On Sunday Turkish-backed rebels started pulling out of an area around the opposition-held region of Idlib in line with a deal struck by Ankara and Moscow to set up a buffer zone there.

The foreign forces are on Syrian soil illegally under the pretext of fighting terrorism and "will be dealt with accordingly", Syrian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Walid al-Moualem told the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

"They must withdraw immediately and without any conditions." he said.

France has more than 1,000 troops there and the US has about 2,000, mainly training and advising Kurdish and Syrian Arab forces opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

In January Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch, sending troops to back Syrian Arab rebels to fight the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

Moualem also called on refugees to return, arguing that "some western countries" are "spreading irrational fears" to discourage them from going home.

Proposed buffer zone

Fighters from Faylaq al-Sham, which is part of the Turkish-backed alliance National Liberation Front (NLF), started withdrawing from the proposed buffer zone on Sunday morning.

The group has some 8,500 to 10,000 fighters.

But most of the 15-20km-wide area is controlled by either hardline jihadists and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which is led by former members of Al-Qaeda's Syria branch and widely considered the most powerful force in Idlib.

Two groups, Hurras al-Deen and Jaish al-Izza have rejected the proposal, which was agreed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on 17 September.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.