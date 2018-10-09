Dutch court confirms state has human rights duty to meet climate target

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Winston McAnuff & Fixi: Big Brothers
Big Brothers Winston MacAnuff & Fixi
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/07 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Brexit part 2/5: The great Irish divide
  • media
    International report
    Brexit part 1/5: How will Irish businesses cope?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Jinabo Cyrille Fointama’s “ordinary” hero
  • media
    World music matters
    Winston McAnuff & Fixi: Big Brothers
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French abortion providers question 'conscience clause' allowing …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Environment
Law Netherlands Climate change

Dutch court confirms state has human rights duty to meet climate target

By
media Power-generating windmill turbines at the Eneco Luchterduinen offshore wind farm near Amsterdam, Netherlands. Reuters/Yves Herman

Dutch judges upheld a landmark ruling on Tuesday that says the government has the legal obligation to speed up its cutting of greenhouse gas emissions. Based on human rights laws, the case is serving as a model for others around the world.

Tuesday’s decision in the Hague Court of Appeal upholds a 2015 ruling that says the Dutch government to ensure carbon emissions are down by at least 25 percent from 1990 levels by 2020.

Environmental group the Urgenda Foundation, acting on behalf of 886 Dutch citizens, successfully sued the government for not aiming for more than 14 to 17 percent.

The government launched an appeal, arguing that the lower court had overreached its powers, but judges ruled on Tuesday that the Netherlands’ signing of international treaties gives its courts jurisdiction to rule on relevant matters.

“The court has ruled that this delay of action is actually a violation of human rights protected under the European treaty on human rights,” says Urgenda legal counsel Dennis van Berkel.

“Citizens now have the means to say there is a way to protect their future and their children’s future.”

The 25 percent target is based on limiting the rise in global temperatures to 2 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

Since the lawsuit was launched, the Paris deal of 2015 set a new objective of 1.5 degrees, whose importance was confirmed in major United Nations report released Monday.

“The court in its ruling said that 25 was actually probably too low, because it was only related to 2 degrees, and that in the meantime, science and politics have recognised that we should go to 1.5 degrees,” van Berkel says.

“But the most important thing right now is that the Dutch government, and governments in other countries, realise that there is a legal duty on them to reduce emissions as fast as possible.”

A model for lawsuits on five continents

Since the 2015 ruling, the Dutch case has served as a model for similar lawsuits around Europe and in Colombia, India, New Zealand, Uganda and the United States.

“This is one of the most important climate change cases going on anywhere in the world, where citizens are turning to courts when governments aren’t doing enough,” says James Thornton, head of environmental law group ClientEarth.

The Dutch court’s ruling was based on obligations the government has as a member of the Council of Europe rights body, meaning courts in other member states can do the same.

“The court is saying essentially that the European Convention on Human Rights creates an obligation to protect the right to home and private life of citizens, and that this requires strong action on climate change,” Thornton says.

“There are cases being developed in other European countries, and this gives a big push to those cases as well.”

But the arguments are not limited to Europe, as other jurisdictions have their own rights obligations.

“Those obligations have been applied in lots of different factual contexts by courts in countries all over the world,” says Tessa Khan of the Climate Litigation Network, which Urgenda helped establish to support these cases.

“The fact that the court has applied existing legal principles to the context of climate change, and found that they create a duty on the part of the government to take action so as not to put their citizens directly in harm’s way, is a very important precedent that can be drawn upon in different countries and courts around the world.”

The Dutch appeal court’s upholding of the ruling can only encourage other courts to follow suit, and James Thornton believes more lawsuits will come.

“What we’ll now see is more cases brought by citizens around the world against governments using the provisions in their domestic law about protecting life and family, because that is what climate change threatens.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.