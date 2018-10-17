India: temple controversy litmus test for equal rights

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Paris Motor Show looks to our future on four-wheels
Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, speaks next to an electric show car called Renault K-ZE at the Paris Motor Show on 1 October 2018.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Business as usual for weapons dealers - Kobane Pt.3
  • media
    International report
    Living the life of a teenage Kurdish fighter - Kobane Pt.2
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Paris Motor Show looks to our future on four-wheels
  • media
    International report
    The role of Syria’s Kurdish women - Kobane Pt.1
  • media
    International media
    Community radio serves Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazaar
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
India Feminism Women's rights Religion Temple Hinduism Narendra Modi BJP

India: temple controversy litmus test for equal rights

By
media Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Reuters

Tensions where high in India on Wednesday when traditionalists tried to stop women visiting one of Hinduism's most sacred temples. Angry crowds opposed to female pilgrims surrounded vehicles and intimidated journalists at the Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala in the state of Kerala in South India.

Last month India's Supreme Court overturned a ban on females aged between 10 and 50 who are having their period from entering and praying.

It is still an arduous task in India to change the mindset of the men in this country
Indian temple tests patience of feminists 17/10/2018 - by Jan van der Made Listen

The temple issue in Kerala State pitches reformers against traditionalists, political right against political left but first and foremost raises many questions about the position of women in India.

The Constitution of India guarantees equality of religion, of freedom of speech, of all equal rights of men and women in this country,” says Pria Hingorani, a lawyer who works at the Indian Supreme Court in Delhi.

She was happy with the ruling of the court last month, and says it should be respected. “Keeping the constitution in mind, the Supreme Court said that this practice is not right, it discriminates against women,” she says.

“Everyone should be allowed to their practices and religion and beliefs. Why should you discriminate on the ground that women are having menstruation and discriminate against women in general?”

Politics got involved too, in this confrontation.

Currently there’s a nationalist government in power, headed by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who leads the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP.)

“In Kerela, the right wing has been the power in force,” says Kamal Chenoy, a political scientist with the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

“But now the right wing is trying to mobilise the women to oppose the Supreme Court. So the Temple is actually a minor reason for demobilising women from becoming more open in entering in temples and such places,” he says.

And they have the support of the local royal family as well.

All that support resulted in the curious fact that some women also protested against other women to enter the temple, claiming that it was against traditional practices.

“This particular temple is run by a royal family that is respected,” says Chenoy.

“And they even have some support from the women. And this protest may also play in the next national elections (to be held in the spring of 2019). And the BJP is hoping to get a majority for the first ever time by using the issue of the Sabarimala Temple to mobilize women,” he says.

But this approach may backfire as India’s feminist movement is growing stronger.

“It is still an arduous task in India to change the mindset of the men in this country,” says Hingorani.

“We have many of the political leaders [ ... ] whose mindset has to be changed. I very strongly believe that.

“But still we are progressing, very slowly,” she says.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.