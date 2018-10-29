Le Pen welcomes Bolsonaro win, most French MPs not so sure

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen wished Jair Bolsonaro good luck after his victory in Brazil's presidential election Sunday. But politicians from France's ruling party and the left-wing opposition warned that freedom and social justice are threatened by his win.

Macron calls for respect of democratic principles President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Bolsonaro on his victory on Monday morning but called for cooperation between the two countries to "respect democratic principles". "France and Brazil maintain a strategic partnership around common values of the respect and promotion of democratic principles," Macron declared. "It's in respecting these values that France wishes to pursue that cooperation with Brazil."

"Good luck to the new President #Bolsonaro, who should put right the very troubled economic, security and democratic situation in Brazil," Le Pen tweeted.

Brazilian voters have punished the "generalised corruption and terrifying crime rate that prospered under extreme-left governments", she added in another message.

"Good luck to the new President #Bolsonaro, who should put right the very troubled economic, security and democratic situation in Brazil," Le Pen tweeted.

Former minister Eric Woerth, of the mainstream-right Republicans, echoed the latter point in a television interview on Monday morning.

While admitting he did not known much about Bolsonaro's political programme, he put his victory down to "econimic crisis, corruption, incredible violence", which mean that "the people need to feel there is authority at a certain point and often choose an ultra-authority, ultra-right in this case".

Macron supporters warn democracy in danger

Aurore Bergé, a spokeswoman for President Emmanuel Macron's Repulic on the Move (REM) party, had a completely different message.

"No democracy is safe," she tweeted, adding that "democrats and liberals are obliged to come up with results" to counter popular disillusion.

No demcracy is safe, warns REM's Aurore Bergé Aucune démocratie n'est à l'abri.

Les démocrates, les libéraux ont une obligation de résultat.

Bolsonaro's victory is "another setback for freedom and social justice", REM MP Sacha Houlié tweeted, hailing Macron as the leader of Europe's "progressives" against "nationalists".

Bolsonaro's victory is "another setback for freedom and social justice", REM MP Sacha Houlié tweeted, hailing Macron as the leader of Europe's "progressives" against "nationalists".

Another REM MP, Aurélien Taché, cast some of the blame on the Workers' Party leader of former presidents Lula Inacio da Silva and Dilma Rousseff.

This "very bad news" is "also the failure of a rather populist left-wing ... and I think we have to learn the lessons in Europe, too", he told CNews TV.

Neoliberalism and Hitler

Socialist Party chief Olivier Faure condemned the election of a "xenophobe, homophobe, misogynist, admirer of dictatorship, enemy of the media and fan of fake news".

Socialist Party chief Olivier Faure condemned the election of a "xenophobe, homophobe, misogynist, admirer of dictatorship, enemy of the media and fan of fake news".

Eric Coquerel, of the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI), claimed that Lula, who was found guilty of corruption during the election campaign, was eliminated by "pseudo-justice".

"Neoliberalism preferred Hitler to the popular front," he tweeted in reference to big business backing for the far-right candidate.

"Neoliberalism preferred Hitler to the popular front," he tweeted in reference to big business backing for the far-right candidate.

Green Party leader David Cormand, warned of a "brown shadow that is spreading".

"Liberalism and the national-populists are not ramparts against but trampolines for it," he declared.