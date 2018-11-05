France issues war crimes warrants for 3 Syrian officials

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
A passionate collector of 'ordinary Chinese objects'
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A passionate collector of 'ordinary Chinese objects'
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Human Rights Defenders unite against danger
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Rise in LGBT violence, procreation assistance debate continues
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Red lizard soup
  • media
    International media
    Khashoggi case sparks fears of copycat killings in Africa
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Law Syria France War crimes

France issues war crimes warrants for 3 Syrian officials

By
media General Ali Mamluk HO/AL-WATAN NEWSPAPER / AFP

France has issued international arrest warrants for three senior Syrian intelligence officials in connection with the deaths of two Franco-Syrian nationals, legal sources said Monday. Targetting National Security Bureau director Ali Mamluk and two others, they were issued for "complicity in acts of torture", "complicity in crimes against humanity" and "complicity in war crimes".

As well as Mamluk, the warrants name Syrian Air Force intelligence chief Jamil Hassan and Abdel Salam Mahmud, the head of Air Force intelligence in the Damascus district of Bab Tuma.

They are the first international arrest warrants issued by French officials for officials from President Bashar al-Assad's state apparatus.

The accusations arise from the cases of student Patrick Dabbagh and his father Mazen, who worked at the French school in Damascus.

Both had joint French and Syrian nationality.

They were arrested in November 2013 by men claiming to be from air force intelligence and transferred to the al-Mezzeh prison, which is reported to be a torture centre.

Their arrest came to light due to the revelations of a former Syrian military photographer who fled the country in 2013 with 55,000 photographs of alleged victims of torture.

A preliminary inquiry was opened in France in 2015 and one of Mazen Dabbagh's brothers joined rights groups in filing a civil complaint in 2016.

The Syrian authorities declared the pair were dead this summer, leading investigators to include voluntary homicide to the list of accusations against the Syrian officials.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.