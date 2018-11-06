Six arrested over far-right anti-Macron plot

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
A passionate collector of 'ordinary Chinese objects'
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Can democracy work in Africa?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A passionate collector of 'ordinary Chinese objects'
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Human Rights Defenders unite against danger
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Rise in LGBT violence, procreation assistance debate continues
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Red lizard soup
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Right-wing Terrorism Emmanuel Macron

Six arrested over far-right anti-Macron plot

By
media President Emmanuel Macron at a World War I reenactment this week REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Poo

Five men and one woman have been detained on suspicion of planning "violent action" against French President Emmanuel Macron. They are reported to be connected with small ultra-right groups.

Four of the suspects were rounded up by anti-terror police in the eastern Moselle département, another in Ile et Vilaine in western France and the last in Isère in the French Alps, sources told various French media.

The plan is "imprecise and ill-defined at the moment", the sources said, and the investigation aims to establish how real the threat was and its exact nature.

On Monday, at a ceremony to welcome the new head of the DGSI anti-terror unit, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said he was "closely following" threats from "extremist movements of both right and left, which are very active on our soil".

Previous plotters arrested

In October 2017 police broke up a group organised by Logan Nisin, a resident of the southern city of Vitrolles, which aimed to "trigger remigration through terror".

It had listed Castaner and hard-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon as possible targets for attack.

In June, 13 members of another group, including their probable leader, a retired police officer, were charged with organising a "terrorist gang".

They planned to "fight the Islamist peril" by attacking Islamists as they left prison or radical mosques.

Four of them, including the leader, were freed under judicial control, against the advice of the public prosecutor.

The small groups the DGSI classifies as "ultraright" have limited operational capacity, according to a report filed during the Logan Nisin case.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.