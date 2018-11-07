Deportations from France up 20 percent in 2018, minister

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
A passionate collector of 'ordinary Chinese objects'
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/07 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Can democracy work in Africa?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A passionate collector of 'ordinary Chinese objects'
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Human Rights Defenders unite against danger
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Rise in LGBT violence, procreation assistance debate continues
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Red lizard soup
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Law France Migration

Deportations from France up 20 percent in 2018, minister

By
media rench Interior Minister Christophe Castaner during question time at the National Assembly last month REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The number of undocumented migrants deported from France has risen 20 percent this year, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner announced on Tuesday. A law passed in September aimed to speed up decisions on asylum applications.

"This government taking office marked a turning point" in combating illegal immigration, Castaner told the National Assembly, taunting the right-wing opposition that Emmanuel Macron's administration had provided extra resources, while "some people prefer talk".

The number of deportations went up 14 percent to 14,859 in 2017 and has risen 20 percent so far this year, he explained.

Castaner recently took over from Gérard Collomb, who has become mayor of the central city of Lyon.

The immigration law, which Collomb piloted through parliament despite vociferous opposition, aims to reduce the time taken to deal with asylum requests to six months, compared to 11 months at the beginning of this year, and was presented as a way of treating justified applicants more fairly while cracking down on false claims.

There were 100,000 asylum applications in 2017, a rise of 17 percent on the previous year.

Two hundred extra places in retention centres have been created since October 2017, Castaner said and 48 million euros are to be invested in them.

The total budget for handling immigration is to rise 13 percent to 1.58 billion euros.

People-smuggler jailed

An Italian people-smuggler was jailed for three years in the south of France on Tuesday.

He was stopped on a French motorway driving a van with 20 people of Pakistani origin, including four children, locked in the back.

An Indian national who was arrested with him has not been charged but has been ordered to leave the country as have the Pakistanis.

The Italian will be banned from entering France for 10 years after he has served his sentence.

Seven activists to stand trial

The trial of seven rights activists charged with helping "the illegal entry of foreigners into national territory" opens on Thursday.

The seven - four French nationals, one Italian, one Swiss and one Belgian-Swiss - could face up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to 750,000 euros.

They are accused of helping about 20 migrants enter France as part of a demonstration that crossed the border from Italy in response to a far-right group's blocking of a nearby mountain pass a day before.

They argue that the migrants joined the march of their own accord and that they all had a right to demonstrate.

A number of activists have faced trial for helping migrants and claimed the right to exercise solidarity as their defence.

One of Thursday's defendants was acquitted last month in a case brought because he helped a pregnant Nigerian woman in weather the court described as "hazardous".

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.