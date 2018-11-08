Trump to meet Macron in Paris on Saturday

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
A passionate collector of 'ordinary Chinese objects'
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/07 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Paris exhibition maps out post-WWI turmoil in the east
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Can democracy work in Africa?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A passionate collector of 'ordinary Chinese objects'
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Human Rights Defenders unite against danger
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Rise in LGBT violence, procreation assistance debate continues
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
United States France Donald Trump Emmanuel Macron

Trump to meet Macron in Paris on Saturday

By
media US President Donald Trump at a news conference at the White House on Wednesday REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are to meet in Paris on Saturday on the sidelines of ceremonies to mark the end of World War I. Trump will not be meeting Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as the Kremlin earlier suggested might be possible.

Trump and Macron will discuss the conflict in Syria and relations with Iran, according to a White House official who spoke to the AFP news agency on condition of anonymity.

The get-together will be Trump's only bilateral meeting during the ceremonies, which are to be attended by the leaders of at lest 60 countries.

The Kremlin had said there could be a Trump-Putin meeting but the US president said on Wednesday that such a meeting was not planned.

The ceremonies mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the war and the main one will take place at Paris's Arc de Triomphe at 11.00am on 11 November, marking the time fighting finally ended.

Trump will attend the ceremonies to "highlight the sacrifices that Americans have made, not only during World War I but also in the century since, in the name of liberty," the White House said.

He will also visit American cemeteries at Bois Belleau, in eastern France, and Suresnes in the Paris suburbs.

Trump and Macron last met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September.

The US president and his wife Melania, who will accompany him this weekend, were delighted with their visit to Bastille Day celebrations in 2017, shortly after Macron was elected.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.