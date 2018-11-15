RFI in 15 languages

 

Africa
Morocco France rail Emmanuel Macron

Macron in Morocco to open Africa's fastest train line

By
media The launch of the first High Speed Train to operate in Africa, in Tangiers Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron joined King Mohommed V1 on Thursday for the inauguration of the fastest train line in Africa, the result of an engineering and construction partnership between Morocco and France.

The line links Tangiers with Casablanca, which is 350 kilometres away.

The trains travelling along the route will reach distances of up to 320 kilometres per hour, cutting the travel time between the two cities from four hours and 45 minutes to just over two hours.

Macron was accompanied by the leaders of the French companies involved in the project and hopes that such a major infrastructure project will lead to other contracts in Africa.

The line cost two billion euros, half of the funding coming from France.

