Italy may block big da Vinci loan to Louvre

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Maldives’ new president
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/17 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/17 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Maldives’ new president
  • media
    World music matters
    Senegal's Natty Jean imagines brighter days for west African …
  • media
    Culture in France
    Giacometti's rough-edged frailty on show in Paris
  • media
    International report
    Nicaragua series pt.1: Political prisoners
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Visions of Exile Festival in Paris
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Culture
France Italy Art Leonardo da Vinci Louvre

Italy may block big da Vinci loan to Louvre

By
media Tourists scrablle to snap the Mona Lisa in the Louvre Tony Cross/RFI

A blockbuster Louvre exhibition to mark the 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci's death may not be as blockbuster as all that, if far-right members of Italy's government have anything to do with it. They are thinking of scrapping a deal to lend Paris's most famous museum all of Italy's Leornados for the event.

The deal, signed by former Italian culture minister Dario Franceschini, was "unbelievable", current junior culture minister Lucia Bergonzoni, a member of the far-right League, told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

"To give the Louvre all these paintings would put Italy on the margins of a major cultural event," she said.

The Louvre is planning the show for 2019.

The Renaissance master was born in Italy in 1452 and died in France in 1519.

"Leonardo is Italian, he only died in France," Bergonzoni said.

She called for the whole deal to be revised.

"Where museums' autonomy is concerned, national interest cannot come second," she said. "The French cannot have everything."

Italy would miss Raphaels

Italy would lose out on another aspect of the agreement if it is scrapped, however.

The quid pro quo provides for the Louvre to loan works by Leonardo's contemporary, Raphael, to Rome's Scuderi del Quirinale museum for a 2020 exhibition to mark 500 years since his death.

Bergonzoni, whose ultra-nationalist party is in coalition with the anti-establishment Fice Star Movement, was not fazed by that.

"Most of Raphael's works are already in Italy," she said. "What's more, Paris says that only 'movable' paintings can come to us, without specifying which ones."

Mona Lisa and Les Bleus

The Louvre's most famous exhibit is Leonardo's Mona Lisa, which attracts snap-happy crowds every day.

There was a storm on Twitter when the museum featured the painting in a message of congratulation to France's football team for winning the World Cup in July.

Italian tweeters complained about "appropriation", some apparently believing the painting was stolen by Napoleon when his troops invaded their country.

"Point of information, la Gioconda [Mona Lisa] was sold by Leonardo de Vinci to King François I," the museum replied in a tweet in Italian.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.