RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The unknown pyramids in the Republic of the Sudan
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/07 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The unknown pyramids in the Republic of the Sudan
  • media
    World music matters
    Cameroon's Blick Bassy remembers 1958 and his fallen hero
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Egypt's arms fair boosts military's image as regional superpower
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those hungry little ring-tailed lemurs of Madagascar
  • media
    World music matters
    Yom and the Wonder Rabbis: from shtetl to dancefloor, the klezmer …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Renault Carlos Ghosn Nissan France Japan

Court rejects Renault boss Ghosn’s appeal for release from jail

By
media Former Renault-Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn has been held in a Tokyo detention centre since his arrest on suspicion of financial misdeeds on 19 November 2018. Reuters/Regis Duvignau

Japanese judges ruled Tuesday that Franco-Brazilian-Lebanese businessman Carlos Ghosn would remain in jail, rejecting a complaint from the former Renault-Nissan chair filed after prosecutors laid new charges for financial misdeeds.

Ghosn has been in a Tokyo prison since 19 November, when he was arrested on suspicion for under-reporting his salary by amounts worth upwards of 39 million euros between 2010 and 2015.

Prosecutors filed formal charges against Ghosn on Monday and added a new set of allegations that dissimulation continued over the past three years, hiding another 31 million euros in salary payments.

Following the new allegations, the Tokyo District Court approved extending his detention until 20 December.

Ghosn subsequently filed a complaint against the extended jail term, which the court has rejected.

Greg Kelly, a former representative director who Nissan accuses of helping Ghosn misrepresent the executive’s salary, will also remain detained until 20 December.

The accusations of financial misdeeds mark a spectacular downfall for Ghosn, who was credited for saving Japanese auto giant Nissan from bankruptcy through an alliance with the much smaller French carmaker Renault.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.