RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The unknown pyramids in the Republic of the Sudan
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/07 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The unknown pyramids in the Republic of the Sudan
  • media
    World music matters
    Cameroon's Blick Bassy remembers 1958 and his fallen hero
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Egypt's arms fair boosts military's image as regional superpower
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those hungry little ring-tailed lemurs of Madagascar
  • media
    World music matters
    Yom and the Wonder Rabbis: from shtetl to dancefloor, the klezmer …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
General
Time Journalists Media News

Time magazine names Khashoggi, other journalists as ‘Person of the Year’

By
media A poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, 25 October 2018. Reuters/Osman Orsal

Murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and other persecuted journalists were named Time magazine’s 2018 “Person of the Year” on Tuesday, an annual profile on an individual or group that has proven influential over the previous 12 months.

By choosing Khashoggi, who was murdered at his country’s consulate in Istanbul in October, United States magazine Time awarded its “Person of the Year” title posthumously for the first time.

Khashoggi will grace one of four covers of the magazine, which presents its choice of persecuted journalists through the theme of “the guardians and the war on truth”.

The three other covers feature journalists that the magazine says it chose “for taking great risks in pursuit of greater truths, for the imperfect but essential quest for facts that are central to civil discourse, for speaking up and for speaking out”.

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa has chronicled the violent war on drugs and extrajudicial killings of President Rodrigo Duterte, whose administration has threatened to send the reporter to jail for 10 years on allegations of tax fraud.

Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are currently imprisoned in Myanmar for their reporting on the treatment of the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority.

The staff of the Capital Gazette in the US city of Annapolis, including five members killed in a mass shooting in the paper’s newsroom in June, also share this year's title.

Time has awarded the title every year since 1927.

It said in a 2002 publication that the honour went to a person, group, idea or object that “for better or for worse… has done the most to influence the events of the year”.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.