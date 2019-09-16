RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: French Communism is not dead, making a baby in Spain, and the …
Spotlight on France episode 15
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/16 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/13 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/12 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Black model art show challenges France's colour blindness
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Tsipras’ nemesis
  • media
    World music matters
    Kinshasa, Lagos, Tokyo, Paris: guitarist Kiala travels with Afrobeat
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French Communism is not dead, making a baby in Spain, …
  • media
    International report
    Tunisian election preview: When too much choice leaves you no …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • ICC prosecutor appeals acquittal of Côte d'Ivoire's former president Laurent Gbagbo
Middle East
Hassan Rohani Iran Recep Tayyip Erdogan Syria Turkey Vladimir Putin

Correspondent's call: Jasper Mortimer in Ankara talks on Syria summit

By
media RFI Correspondent's Call RFI

The presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey are meeting in Ankara on 16 September to discuss the Syrian conflict. The summit is part of the Astana Process that the presidents created to end the war and bring about a democratically elected government in Damascus. RFI's David Coffey talks with correspondent Jasper Mortimer, at the grounds of the palace where presidents Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan are meeting.

2019-09-16 Correspondent's Call: Jasper Mortimer on Iran-Turkey-Russia summit on Syria in Ankara 16/09/2019 Listen

*Recorded live on Paris Live at 15h (CET)*

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.