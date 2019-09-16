Correspondent's call: Jasper Mortimer in Ankara talks on Syria summit

2019-09-16 Correspondent's Call: Jasper Mortimer on Iran-Turkey-Russia summit on Syria in Ankara 16/09/2019 Listen
*Recorded live on Paris Live at 15h (CET)*
The presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey are meeting in Ankara on 16 September to discuss the Syrian conflict. The summit is part of the Astana Process that the presidents created to end the war and bring about a democratically elected government in Damascus. RFI's David Coffey talks with correspondent Jasper Mortimer, at the grounds of the palace where presidents Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan are meeting.
