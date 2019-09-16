RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: French Communism is not dead, making a baby in Spain, and the …
Spotlight on France episode 15
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/16 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/13 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/12 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Black model art show challenges France's colour blindness
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Tsipras’ nemesis
  • media
    World music matters
    Kinshasa, Lagos, Tokyo, Paris: guitarist Kiala travels with Afrobeat
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French Communism is not dead, making a baby in Spain, …
  • media
    International report
    Tunisian election preview: When too much choice leaves you no …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • ICC prosecutor appeals acquittal of Côte d'Ivoire's former president Laurent Gbagbo
Africa
Nigeria

RFI Hausa Duplex: Nigeria anti-malaria drug scandal

By
media RFI Hausa RFI

Disturbed by allegations of diverting anti-malaria drugs supplied by The Global Fund to assist less privileged in the society. The Nigerian government has set a plan in action to deal with officials who diverted the drugs from their original destination. A National Council of Health meeting was told that out of the over 16 million doses distributed to health facilities in 13 states of Nigeria last year. Only about 8 million doses were reported to have reached their destination, whereas the remaining were diverted. RFI's David Coffey spoke to Bashir Ibrahim Idris from RFI's Hausa Service

*Broadcast on Paris Live 15h30 (CET)*

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.