RFI Hausa Duplex: Nigeria anti-malaria drug scandal
Disturbed by allegations of diverting anti-malaria drugs supplied by The Global Fund to assist less privileged in the society. The Nigerian government has set a plan in action to deal with officials who diverted the drugs from their original destination. A National Council of Health meeting was told that out of the over 16 million doses distributed to health facilities in 13 states of Nigeria last year. Only about 8 million doses were reported to have reached their destination, whereas the remaining were diverted. RFI's David Coffey spoke to Bashir Ibrahim Idris from RFI's Hausa Service