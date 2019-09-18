Broadcast on Paris Live on 18/09/2019 at 15h CET
Harrowing memories of Derry's Bloody Sunday at Preliminary Hearing
It's almost 50 years since British troops opened fire, killing 14 unarmed protestors in the city of Derry in Northern Ireland in January 1972. Bloody Sunday was one of the key moments in what later became known as the "Troubles". The British government issued a formal apology for the events of Bloody Sunday in 2010. But only one British soldier is to face trial over his actions on that day. The trial of Soldier F as he is known, opened and was adjourned in Derry City today. Eamonn McCann was a Member of the Northern Ireland Assembly for 9 years, he is now a councillor and has long campaigned on behalf of the families of the Bloody Sunday victims. He himself was at the scene back in 1972.
RFI's Angela Diffley asked him about the significance of today's trial.