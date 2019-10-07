RFI in 16 languages

 

International report
James Souce Is A Human Google Home
James Souce at New York city's public library works to answer all types of questions
 
Zimbabwe doctors continue strike

By
media RFI Correspondent's Call RFI

In Zimbabwe, most doctors remained on strike on Monday, despite an ultimatum by the government for them to return to work this morning. The doctors strike started on September the 3rd. The medics want their wages to be linked to the US dollar, to protect them from rising prices. In a statement today, the doctors say that their demands for decent wages have not been met, and that many patients are now dying without being attended to. RFI’s Ryan Truscott reports from Harare.

2019-10-07 Correspondents Call Ryan Truscott Doctors strike in Zimbabwe update 07/10/2019 Listen

*Broadcast on Paris Live 15h CET, 7 October 2019*

