*Broadcast on Paris Live 15h CET, 7 October 2019*
Zimbabwe doctors continue strike
In Zimbabwe, most doctors remained on strike on Monday, despite an ultimatum by the government for them to return to work this morning. The doctors strike started on September the 3rd. The medics want their wages to be linked to the US dollar, to protect them from rising prices. In a statement today, the doctors say that their demands for decent wages have not been met, and that many patients are now dying without being attended to. RFI’s Ryan Truscott reports from Harare.