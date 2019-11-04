*Broadcast on Paris Live 15h CET, 4 November 2019*
RFI Hausa Duplex: Nigerian opposition party rejects election results
Nigeria’s major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party has rejected Supreme Court ruling which confirms President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the February 2019 presidential elections. The party describes the judgment as a direct assault on the integrity of Nigeria’s judicial system, while its candidate, Atiku Abubakar says it was a compromise. Bashir Ibrahim Idris of the RFI Hausa Service in Lagos explains what the major opposition party, the PDP, said about the Supreme Court judgment.