The Sound Kitchen
There’s Music in the Kitchen! (The first of many to come!)
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/04 14h00 GMT
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/01 14h00 GMT
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 10/31 14h00 GMT
Africa
Nigeria politics Muhammadu Buhari Supreme Court Elections

RFI Hausa Duplex: Nigerian opposition party rejects election results

By
media RFI Hausa RFI

Nigeria’s major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party has rejected Supreme Court ruling which confirms President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the February 2019 presidential elections. The party describes the judgment as a direct assault on the integrity of Nigeria’s judicial system, while its candidate, Atiku Abubakar says it was a compromise. Bashir Ibrahim Idris of the RFI Hausa Service in Lagos explains what the major opposition party, the PDP, said about the Supreme Court judgment.

2019-11-04 Hausa Duplex, Bashir Ibrahim Idris on opposition party rejecting election results 04/11/2019 Listen

*Broadcast on Paris Live 15h CET, 4 November 2019*

