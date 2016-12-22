RFI in 15 languages

 

Paris exhibition on 20th century's first genocide: the massacre of Namibia's …
Herero women forced to transport merchandise in Swakopmund camp. Ca.1905-1907.
 
Africa
Press review Africa

African press review 22 December 2016

By
media

Concern for the environment in South Africa, for Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria, and polls in Kenya all make the news today.

South Africa’s Mail and Guardian leads with an interesting story - “Africa must lead if Trump rescinds US climate change commitments."

The article states that US withdrawal from past agreements would imperil Africa.

The continent is the least responsible, the most vulnerable and the least able to afford the cost of adapting to global climate change says the article. Southern Africa is already suffering from the effects of global warming, with rates that are twice as high as the global average.

If Trump forsakes US support for the 2015 Paris Climate Accord, endorsed by 193 members of the United Nations, as well as Obama’s bilateral climate agreement with China, the resultant rise in global warming and extreme weather events will wreak havoc throughout Africa.

The piece concludes by saying that African leadership will thus become essential. South Africa is in a good position to speak with conviction, it says. Because it is one of the countries most seriously affected by climate change and is home to Africa’s leading climatologists.

Nigeria’s Vanguard leads with an interview of Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, who said on Wednesday that the Federal Government would start building nuclear plants and implement nuclear energy to meet the needs of the country.

Onu said that nuclear energy would bridge the energy gap needed to enhance agriculture, advance health, improve education and boost manufacturing in the country. He said that the Federal Government had started making arrangement with the Russian State Nuclear Corporation, Rosatom, to build the power plants.

Onu believes that nuclear power is the best alternative and a more environmentally beneficial solution since it emits far less greenhouse gases during electricity generation than coal or other traditional power plants.

Punch on the other hand leads with concern voiced by a member of the House of Representatives, Adamu Kamale.

He says plans by the Federal Government to pull out troops from the North-East in 2017 on the excuse that the Boko Haram insurgents have been weakened worries him.

The lawmaker, who said the insurgents were still “very active in operation,” warned that Boko Haram would simply return to re-occupy Madagali should the troops pull out.

The Chief of Army Staff had hinted on December 12 that a plan to pull out troops from the North-East in January would mean that the war against insurgency was won.

Kenya’s Daily Nation headlines with the results of a poll saying that President Uhuru Kenyatta would be re-elected if elections were held today.

The survey by Ipsos predicts that President Kenyatta would get 50 per cent of the votes, way ahead of Cord leader Raila Odinga, who trails him in second place at 22 per cent.

The poll is likely to generate controversy especially from the opposition as it shows that Kenyatta would defeat the Cord leader even in their perceived strongholds of Western, Coast and Eastern.

Ipsos lead researcher said that the President would benefit immensely from his incumbency status which accords him vast resources to initiate development projects across the country, adding that whereas everybody knows Kenyatta will be the Jubilee presidential candidate, the opposition does not have a presidential candidate as we speak and this could explain the results.

General elections are scheduled to be held in Kenya on 8 August 2017.

Another poll, released at the same time, reveals though that three out of every four Kenyans are aware of corruption in the Jubilee government. 

The poll shows that 50 per cent of the respondents believe President Kenyatta is sincere in his commitment to fight corruption as opposed to 35 per cent who think otherwise.

Only 20 per cent think the President is not committed to fighting the vice.

 

