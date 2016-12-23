African press review 23 December 2016

South Africa sack their national football coach, but hold onto their president. Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni calls for peace in South Sudan. More protests and arrests in the DRC. And a warning to the Catholic Church from Pope Francis himself. These are some of the headlines in today's African press.

South African president Jacob Zuma has asked the country's suspended police chief for further explanation of her role in the Marikana massacre in 2012.

According to the Johannesburg-based paper BusinessDay, Zuma yesterday asked suspended National Commissioner of the South African Police Service‚ General Victoria ‘Riah’ Phiyega‚ to make additional written representations to him following a board of inquiry’s report into her fitness to hold office following allegations of misconduct.

City Press newspaper has already reported that the board has found that Phiyega was unfit to hold office because of her role in the Marikana massacre that saw 34 mine workers gunned down by police officers.

Zuma suspended Phiyega in 2015‚ pending the outcome of the board’s hearings.

The Boys sack the coach

BusinessDay also reports that the South African Football Association (Safa) had confirmed that Bafana Bafana head coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba has been dismissed.

Mashaba still had a year left on his contract‚ which was to run until the end of the 2018 Russia World Cup in July next year.

Mashaba was suspended after South Africa beat Senegal 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier in Polokwane on November 12‚ when he angrily criticised football association officials, including Safa president Danny Jordaan, ahead of his post-match TV interview.

He accused his bosses of not supporting him in a rant that spilt over to a scheduled SABC television interview that had to be delayed for several minutes to give the enraged Bafana mentor time to calm down.

Yesterday, Mashaba was formally sacked for professional misconduct and gross insubordination.

South Africa failed to qualify for next month's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon.

Give peace a chance

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has asked the warring factions in South Sudan to give peace and democracy a chance.

Museveni spoke after visiting Juba yesterday, where he held closed-door talks with his counterpart Salva Kiir. The story is on the front page of the East African.

The Ugandan leader said the people of South Sudan had fought for self-determination and should be given a chance to exercise it democratically.

South Sudan, which got its independence in July 2011 after seceding from Sudan, plunged into civil war in December 2013 after a bitter dispute between President Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar.

More protests and arrests in the DRC

Soldiers sealed off part of the DRC's second city Lubumbashi yesterday, and carried out mass arrests according to residents.

Protests and clashes have erupted in the Democratic Republic of Congo over President Joseph Kabila's refusal to step down at the end of his mandate on December 20.

Police say a total of 20 people were killed earlier this week in clashes in the capital Kinshasa, Lubumbashi in the southeast, and Matadi and Boma in the west.

Human Rights Watch has put the total death toll at 34.

Talks to defuse the country's political crisis are said to be continuing.

Pope warns Catholic Church against cosmetic changes

Roman Catholic leader Pope Francis yesterday told Vatican officials to start appointing women and lay people to top jobs in the Curia, the Catholic bureaucracy. This is also reported in the East African.

Women have long campaigned for a greater role in the running of the Church.

The pope agreed earlier this year to study the historical role of female deacons in the first centuries of the Church, a move which some have seen as potentially opening the door to women entering the clergy.

In his latest broadside against resistance to change in the Catholic Church’s corridors of power, the 80-year-old pontiff warned that the reform process he launched in 2013 had to lead to more than a cosmetic “facelift”.

The blistering tone of the Pope's Christmas speech will have come as no surprise to the assembled staff. In 2014 he described some of them as hypocritical, status-obsessed careerists who were suffering from the spiritual equivalent of Alzheimer’s disease.