African press review 26 December 2016

Growth across the continent, efforts to calm the Niger Delta crisis and questions surrounding the upcoming Kenya elections are making the headlines today.

South Africa’s Business Day leads with “Africa likely to use 2017 to recover from savage commodities crisis.”

The piece says it has been a tumultuous year for some African countries, largely due to a commodities crisis and a global economic slowdown. Yet there were still pockets of good growth that displayed the huge potential of the African continent.

The article states that African economies need to have more diverse resources, necessary to drive growth, build market resilience and withstand shocks in the face of challenging global economic conditions.

2017 looks to be the year the countries hardest hit by the crisis seek to recover from the economic reversals of the past few years.

Resource-dependent countries, such as Ghana and Zambia, have regressed since the onset of the commodity crisis. In particular, oil exporters such as Nigeria have been the hardest hit. Oil exports account for close to 90% of Nigeria’s government revenues and export earnings.

Even so, the paper reports that Africa still has some of the fastest-growing economies in the world, including Ethiopia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Rwanda and Kenya.

The opinion piece ends up by saying that the African continent faces numerous challenges, but it has a lot of opportunities to sustain growth and development. It says its advantages include a growing labour force, urbanisation and technological advances.

The author says Africa’s progress has been uneven and has been marked by achievements, regressions and setbacks. It is clear, nonetheless, that a firm foundation for sustained growth and development exists.

Building on this foundation is vital to ensuring that the continent fulfils its vast untapped potential.

Both Nigeria’s Vanguard and the Punch lead today with President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech on Sunday, during which he said he wanted to "persuade Niger Delta militants to dialogue rather than fight."

He appealed to the militants vandalising oil installations in the Niger Delta to come to the negotiation table in order to end their arms campaign in the oil-rich Niger Delta.

Buhari remarked that the security of the country was paramount to its development and that he regretted that most of his campaign promises were yet to be met.

Buhari also said this would afford both the government and the militants the opportunity to decide how the nation’s resources could be managed instead of agitators picking up arms against their fatherland.

Regretting that the problems he identified during the campaigns that preceded the 2015 presidential election, which he won, still lingered even with him in the saddle for almost 18 months, the President appealed to Nigerians to be patient with his government.

He specifically identified power and lack of infrastructure as major challenges.

Vanguard has another article linked to the Niger Delta issues, but this time, it is the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which vows to continue to find sustainable solution to the challenge posed by insurgency in the Niger Delta.

The NNPC Group General Manager said the Corporation had created security management platforms that would enable it identify and evaluate risks, develop and superintend implementation of investigations. The platform will also aggregate and deploy necessary resources to guarantee peaceful business environment in the region

Kenya’s Daily Nation leads with this headline “Intrigues that made Jubilee rush to change election law”. The paper reports on a terse warning by two outgoing electoral commissioners to a top Jubilee official on the difficulty of winning the 2017 presidential contest under the revised electoral management system triggered the fierce battle to change the election laws.

The message by the two commissioners resulted in a strong reaction from the Jubilee leadership and triggered a series of events culminating in legislative changes whose key element was to allow a manual backup in case the electronic identification of voters and transmission system for results failed.

The Jubilee side has argued that numerous locations around the country are not covered by mobile network and it will be a dangerous gamble to go to the election without a manual backup. But the Cord side says only an electronic system can guarantee a clean election.

It has pointed to the government’s claims to have enhanced rural electrification and the digitisation of operations including at the Kenya Revenue Authority and the M-Pesa money transfer service meant that a 12-hour operation such as an election could easily be handled electronically.