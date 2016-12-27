African press review 27 December 2016

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Merry Christmas!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/27 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/27 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/27 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/27 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/25 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/27 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/25 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Merry Christmas!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    To Bolty go where no man has gone before
  • media
    International report
    Is easy divorce coming to an end for some men in India?
  • media
    International report
    Foreign investment hits small businesses in Zambia
  • media
    Culture in France
    Chantilly Grand Stables stages horseback version of Donkey Skin …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Press review Africa

African press review 27 December 2016

By
media

It's all about politics this morning, how to win elections, how to prepare better for others and how to heal wounds of past errors.

South Africa’s Mail & Guardian has an opinion piece that asks “how can a divided ANC win back the support it has lost”.

It starts by saying "Where to now for the ANC" - after the party’s devastating defeat in three key cities and other smaller municipalities in the 2016 local government elections.

The article adds that it is going to be a struggle for ANC leaders all over the country to regain the trust of the people and at the rate that things continue to deteriorate, the paper says it is hard to see how the governing party can reverse the electoral decline ahead of the 2019 general elections.

And the first test will be to overcome the division in the party at  the ANC’s elective conference in December 2017 where a successor to President Jacob Zuma will be picked.

The paper says the party is not oblivious to the reasons behind its decline, including perceptions that it is "arrogant‚ self-serving‚ soft on corruption and that it has become increasingly distant from its social base".

The campaign for Zuma’s successor will last until December next year. This means the new ANC president will have just over 12 months to unite ANC factions and, at the same time, campaign for the party to win the 2019 elections.

Following up on yesterday’s headline about the electoral process in Kenya, the Daily Nation leads with Raila Odinga, the member of the Cord party, who has given the government an eight-day ultimatum to review the controversial electoral law passed last week in the National Assembly. If this is not done, he said, the Opposition will call for nationwide demonstrations.

Odinga said the festive season had delayed the onset of the protests over the controversial law but that this would also give Jubilee time to review its position on the law, which provides that the electoral commission can use manual system to identify voters and transmit results if electronic gadgets fail. Odinga has protested that this would give room for dead voters to cast their ballots and other election irregularities.

He ends up saying that the Jubilee Coalition had panicked and had resorted to dictatorial rule which included coercing its MPs to pass laws that would provide a flawed 2017 election. This time, he concluded, he will not let them rig the elections.

The Standard covers this issue as well, and loooks at changes this new law implies. Constitutional lawyer and former Committee of Experts member Bobby Mkangi says regardless of the changes, the big issue is rather the environment in which the changes were made.

He says the main change - the controversial one - is a formality, but the constant lack of trust is why the opposition wants to take it to the streets.

Nigeria’s Vanguard leads with an opinion piece that headlines: “Nigeria crisis: It is not about Jonathan or Buhari”.

The author says that “It is a not difficult to understand that a wound covered by bandage without any medication would continue to fester and become gangrenous. The pain of today will always be worse for the wounded than the pain of yesterday.

He says people unwittingly set Buhari up for immolation by building unreasonable expectation in the old man whom Nigerians now expect to come and wave the magic wand.

The papers says people with sufficient depth countered that narrative by saying Jonathan was not the problem and Buhari was not the answer.

That the crisis in Nigeria was systemic and that the way Jonathan was a victim of the crisis, Buhari could also be suffering from the same fate.

Another piece leads with the Federal Government’s budget to make the country peaceful and ensure unhindered oil production. Meaning the sum of nearly 900 million euros, should be used to counter insurgency, militancy and other forms of threat to national peace in its 2017 budget.

Under this budget, of the Defence Headquarters and the Nigerian Air Force, the Federal Government plans to acquire new platforms for counter-air, counter-surface and air operations as well as materials for strategic effect and air support operations in Nigeria.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.