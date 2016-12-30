African press review 30 December 2016

Boko Haram's latest video makes the headline in Nigeria, while the latest school results make those of Kenya.

Nigeria’s papers lead with the latest 25-minute video released by Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau. The video was released by the Paris-based AFP on Thursday.

While the Punch offers an article saying that the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural association, Afenifere has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the success recorded by the military in flushing out the Boko Haram militants from the Sambisa Forest, Vanguard reports that Shekau, who spoke in Hausa and Arabic, debunked claims of victory by the military.

“We are safe," Shekau said. "We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills by his decree”

“You should not be telling lies to the people,” he added, referring to Buhari's claims that the extremist group had been defeated and driven from the forest, its last known bastion.

Punch says that Shekau denied claims by the military that it had captured hundreds of the insurgents in Sambisa Forest, while the Nigerian Army said the new Boko Haram video was undergoing a forensic analysis, adding that the troops were still making concerted effort to clear the hiding places of the terrorists.

Shekau last appeared in a video in September where he disputed a claim by the Nigerian military that he had been wounded in battle. He vowed to continue fighting on until an Islamic state was imposed in northern Nigeria.

Kenya’s Daily Nation leads with a full coverage on the results of the KCSE - Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education.

Alliance Girls made a dramatic comeback to the top of the charts as it registered 25 straight As this year. More generally, private schools dominate in Coast as girls take 16 of 20 top slots nationally.

And while the Daily Nation also has an article on how there were no irregularities in this year’s KCSE examination, according to Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, The Standard has an article saying that all teachers linked to exam cheating have been cited for disciplinary action by thier employers.

Daily Nation also has some election coverage, with an article stating that the election body's head said there is no valid reason to postpone next year's General Election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO Ezra Chiloba said the country should stick to the August 8 date, but ensure there are appropriate laws to guarantee a credible process.

He also said it will be expensive to postpone the activity because it will require a referendum.

On the other hand, The Standard has an article saying that because of the proposed laws to apply the use of electronic voting system, more than two million Kenyans could potentially not vote in the coming general elections. A challenge the IEBC should resolve as soon as possible it says.

South Africa’s The Star gives the floor to Yonela Diko, the ANC spokesman in the Western Cape, in which he says “2017 will be the year for ANC to unite”.

First of all, he reminds people of how the party was born, to "spearhead the people's struggle for the complete political and economic emancipation from colonial/boer domination".

He then goes into how 2017 is a new political year and that is why the ANC must ask the right question he says.

"Are we organised enough, Are we strong enough, Are we disciplined? Are we dedicated enough to meet our obligations to the people?"

Diko says these questions are easy to answer for the ANC because they have over a century of history to draw on and learn from.

2017 will be the sole judge of that.