Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 7 January 2017

By
media

Cord calling for demonstrations and doctors refusing government pay offer in Kenya, South African schools not looking so good after all and President Yaya Jammeh getting ahead of himself in the Gambia.

Kenya’s Daily Nation leads with “Cord to plan for mass action after election laws standoff".

Cord dismissed as rigged the vote on the controversial election laws passed in the Senate on Thursday night. These laws intend to introduce the use of manual backup to rig the next general election.

They summoned over 10,000 opposition aspirants for elective posts to deliberate on the next move.

“What happened in the Senate was outright rigging and this is what we must ultimately stop despite the Jubilee government’s efforts to facilitate it,” declared opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

He also said that “the world was watching", adding that the passage of the contentious legislation could aid electoral fraud in 2017.

Kenya's second story finds its way to the East African’s frontpage: “Kenyan Doctors Reject Government Pay Offer.”

They have rejected a recent pay rise offer by President Uhuru Kenyatta in his attempt to end the month-long strike that has paralysed operations in public hospitals nationwide.

The doctors insist that the government is implementing a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) signed in 2013.

President Kenyatta offered a 40 per cent salary increase that would have seen the least paid medic earn about $2,000, up from the current $1,400.

But the doctors say the offer only favours them while excluding the public.

In South Africa, after reporting extensively on the Matric results, it is time for the backlash. And we did not have to wait for long.

NewsWire24 reports that in the week that South Africa's matric results were released, international news magazine, The Economist, has declared the country's schools as among the most inept in the world.

"South Africa has one of the world's worst education systems," according to the London-Based magazine.

The publication reported that South Africa ranked 75th out of 76 in a ranking table of education systems drawn up by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in 2015.

Furthermore, the publication reported that in November, a study into trends in international mathematics and science placed South Africa at or near the bottom of a variety of categories - even though its scoring was an improvement from 2011.

But all in all, South Africa's school results were worse than even poorer countries in other parts of Africa.

In the Gambia, Ecowas leaders said military intervention might be a possibility if diplomatic efforts fail to persuade President Yaya Jammeh to leave office, thus having outgoing President Jammeh saying this was “a declaration of war”. But the Ghana Star offers an opinion piece headlined “Jammeh Has No Chance of Winning Ecowas in War.

The piece gives “simple facts at hand” that suggest "Yaya Jammeh does not have what it takes to win war on him.”

First of all, by provision of Gambian constitution, Yaya Jammeh assumes the title "Commander-In-Chief Gambia Armed Forces". In reality, Yaya Jammeh is not trained to command even active scouts group let alone armed forces, acording to the author of the piece.

The piece says that it "is an open secret that Gambia does not have a warring army. Captains and generals acquired their colourful titles on the sofa chair and not at war front.”

Then it argues that there is no doubt lots of Jammeh's weapons have gone rusted.

The piece adds that the outgoing president is “unable to manage crisis” and that this would ultimately shame his supporters or get them in trouble: “In the event of war Jammeh is unable to create safety for his already petrified, hopeless supporters. The whole nation will be facing same terrible situation.”

The piece simply ends by saying: “Game over for Yaya Jammeh -- Beyond dark days lasting 22 years is now light for better times in Gambia.”

