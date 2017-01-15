Mali's Keita hails 'loyal' Hollande at France-Africa summit

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Pay it forward
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Pay it forward
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Africa Cup of Nations 2017: Football comes alive
  • media
    International report
    Kibera residents oppose link road construction, part 2
  • media
    World music matters
    Orient Occident: East meets West through music
  • media
    International report
    Kibera residents oppose link road construction, part 1
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Mali France Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta François Hollande Terrorism

Mali's Keita hails 'loyal' Hollande at France-Africa summit

By
media Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow (C) meets French President François Hollande (L) and Mali's Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta (R) in Bamako RFI

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita praised France's President Francois Hollande at the end of the Africa-France summit in Bamako. The summit marked Hollande's last trip to Africa before stepping down as president.

Keita described his "Brother François" as the most "loyal and sincere" of French presidents in his dealings with Africa.

He thanked him for ordering the Serval military operation to fight an alliance of Islamist rebels and Tuareg separatists four years ago

"The Malian people and I, myself, will never forget what Mali owes you," he told the outgoing French president.

Hollande warned that, despite a peace deal with the Tuareg rebels, the battle against armed Islamists will be long, "because we have before us terrorist groups particularly well armed and determined to destabilise the entire region.

Inquiry into child's death to report by February

Commenting on a controversy that broke out as the summit began, Hollande promised that the results of an inquiry into the killing of a Malian boy by French troops in the north of the country will be presented "at the end of the month or at the beginning of February".

"We have nothing to hide," he said.

Earlier Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he would "make the necessary decisions" once he had received the report.

French troops fired on a group they believed to be lookouts for an armed group, with a helicopter later returning to bury the dead boy, was "to prevent an action to strike, even kill, French soldiers in a logistics convoy", he said.

Keita warns of bloodbath in Gambia

Some 30 heads of state gathered in Bamako along with representatives of international organisations.

According to the French presidential palace, the three main topics on the agenda were the fight against terrorism, digital security and political crises in the region.

Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow made a surprise appearance to meet west African leaders and seek their help to end the impasse in his country.

Keita called for incumbent Yahya Jammeh to step down to avoid a "bloodbath".

Barrow is due to take power on 19 January but Jammeh has refused to cede power after disputing the result of the December election.

Jammeh is seeking a court order to stop the inauguration which will be heard by the Supreme Court tomorrow.

"The Gambian voters' choice must be respected," Hollande insisted on Saturday.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.