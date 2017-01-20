RFI in 15 languages

 

World music matters
How Akalé Wubé re-discovered Ethiopia's jazz great Girma Beyene
Girma Beyene with Akalé Wubé
 
Africa
Strike Africa Jacob Zuma Kenya Press review South Africa Tanzania Uganda

African press review 20 January 2017

By
media

Another call for the sacking of Pravin Gordhan, South Africa's finance minister, for his alleged failure to transform the ailing national carrier, South African Airways. Zimbabwe is facing a serious shortfall in tax income. East African economies are likely to come under severe pressure this year. And the strike by hospital doctors in Kenya continues.

South Africa's finance minister is back on the local front pages. But he's probably not too pleased about that.

According to the top story in this morning's Johannesburg-based paper BusinessDay, the Youth League of the ruling African National Congress has called on President Jacob Zuma to fire the minister Pravin Gordhan for his alleged failure to transform the ailing South African Airways.

The Youth League has joined the ANC Women’s League’s call for an investigation of  "internal and external forces" allegedly working to prevent transformation at the national carrier.

Last week the ANC Women’s League said it had noted an alarming number of reports suggesting that change at the airline in terms of employment equality and procurement was being resisted, with the aim of ensuring that only white men occupied senior positions and white suppliers remain the major beneficiaries of tenders.

Gordhan is currently in Davos attending the annual World Economic Forum.

Shortfall in Zimbabwe's annual tax take

Zimbabwe's tax agency has failed to meet its 2016 revenue target.

The agency admitted yesterday that tax income was four percent lower than predicted, blaming a stalled local economy and weak global commodity prices.

Mining companies were expected to contribute 100 million euros in mineral royalties but could manage only 60 million.

The southern African nation’s economy stagnated last year while its budget deficit exploded, putting political pressure on long-serving President Robert Mugabe.

A tough year ahead for east African economies

Staying with economics, regional paper the East African warns that 2017 could be a tough year, because of the impact of drought, and elections in Kenya and Rwanda.

The paper says the ability of east African economies to maintain their growth trajectory despite the slump in other parts of the continent will face a serious test in the course of the year.

The region has long been considered the bright spot in sub-Saharan Africa, recording an average economic growth of 4.9 percent against a continental average of 1.5 percent.

The impressive growth in east Africa is projected to be maintained, with the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects report suggesting that Tanzania will post 7.1 percent growth, Kenya and Rwanda 6.0 percent, Uganda 5.6 percent and Burundi 2.5 percent.

But the economies are facing serious threats from the effects of drought, elections, low commodity prices, pressure on trade, dwindling tax revenues, weakening currencies and worries over a slump in foreign direct investment and cuts in development aid.

The East African says that, in addition to putting some eight million people at risk of starvation, the prolonged regional drought is causing a surge in food prices, increasing inflationary pressures.

Strike by hospital doctors in Kenya continues

The Daily Nation reports that thousands of Kenyan public-sector doctors remain engaged in the country's longest-ever medical strike. The dispute has dragged on for the last month and a half, with the striking medics demanding a tripling of salaries and better working conditions.

Earlier this week striking doctors took to social media in a bid to explain why public hospitals are paralysed by the strike and why they refused a 40 percent pay rise offer.

Contributing doctors speak of being forced to work without drugs, gloves or electricity and against a background of severe staff shortages that have left many on the verge of collapse.

