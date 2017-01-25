Silent villagers living in the shadow of former Gambian president

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Is Pantin the 'new Brooklyn'?
The Canal de l'Ourcq in Pantin
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    India battles with sexual violence against women - Part 2
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    'Ugandan football has come a long way': Milutin Sredojevic
  • media
    International report
    India battles with sexual violence against women - Part 1
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Is Pantin the 'new Brooklyn'?
  • media
    International report
    Jakarta's Governor Ahok on trial for blasphemy
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Gambia Yahya Jammeh

Silent villagers living in the shadow of former Gambian president

By
media 'Welcome to Kanilai' billboard with photo of Jammeh, next to construction site. Daniel Finnan/RFI

The asphalt road to Kanilai seems to lead to one place, the residence built by ex-President Yahya Jammeh. The complex contains a palace and zoo which dominate the village where the former president was born in 1965. Following the departure of Jammeh and expected arrival of new President Adama Barrow, however, residents are not welcoming visitors and do not want to talk about recent developments in Gambia.

“Get out of here, we don’t want to see you here anymore,” one villager shouted, after several attempts to talk with residents about Jammeh. People in Kanilai were not angry or aggressive, but allusive, evasive and clearly not happy discussing Jammeh’s exile or the new government.

Kanilai is a small village some 100 kilometres from Banjul, about a two-and-a-half hour drive. The road is quiet and journey from the capital uninterrupted, except for several police checkpoints along the way.

A Senegalese parachute battalion is camped out a few kilometres from Kanilai on the main road leading to the village. They are part of the military deployment in the country by the regional bloc Ecowas. En route from the capital the Senegalese are also camped in strategic locations at Brikama and Bwiam giving them control of the entire region south of the River Gambia.

Houses in Kanilai are typical of any Gambian village. Daniel Finnan/RFI

Kanilai itself is typical of any Gambian village - breeze block houses with corrugated iron roofs. But it stands out because of the ubiquitous green flags representing Jammeh’s Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) party. The village is also overshadowed by the strongman’s residence.

Four Gambian soldiers sit in the shade guarding the looming gate which stands adjacent to a small hotel. They direct all enquiries to the village chief. In the past, visitors could book a stay at the hotel and arrange to visit Jammeh’s palace and zoo, “well worth a trip”, one tourist notes on a travel forum.

The road leading to Jammeh's residence. Daniel Finnan/RFI

Kanilai’s village chief is out of town attending a funeral and nobody wants to talk. Brief discussions yield nothing after speaking with a dozen villagers, courting their opinions on recent events, on Jammeh, on life in Gambia. This is a village that does not want to talk to the press. People are polite, but reticent.

Several billboards and signs are adorned with Jammeh’s face presenting him as a son of Kanilai. Some villagers wear green tee-shirts proclaiming the successes of the APRC in the campaign for December’s elections which Jammeh lost.

There are a number of Gambian soldiers inside the residence, according to a senior Senegalese army officer, and the Ecowas force has not yet received the order to take charge of the residence. The battalion at Kanilai arrived at the weekend.

The presence of foreign troops nearby probably contributes somewhat to the uneasiness with journalists in Kanilai. But in the longer term the villagers are likely to question how they will fare in the future without Jammeh’s patronage.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.