World music matters
Aurelio, music 'best weapon' to defend Garifuna rights
Aurelio Martinez
 
Congo to host mini AU summit on Libyan crisis

By
media Algeria's Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra AFP/Farouk Batiche

In an effort to find a solution to the on-going crisis in Libya, a mini summit is due to take place on Friday in the Congolese capital, Brazzaville.

Because the Republic of Congo chairs the African Union high-level committee on Libya, President Denis Sassou Nguesso has called for the meeting, just ahead of the opening of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa on Monday.

So far, only four heads of state are confirmed to be attending, including Chad's Idriss Deby, Niger's Mahamadou Issoufou, South Africa's Jacob Zuma and Mauritania's Mohamed Ould Abdelaziz.

Algeria's Prime Minister, Abdelmalek Sellal and the AU's Commissioner for Peace and Security, Smaïl Chergui will also be present.

Fathi al-Majbari, the head of the internationally-recognised government of Libya will be attending, though it is not yet confirmed if Khalifa Haftar, the head of most of Libya's armed forces, will be present.

Since the fall of Libya’s leader Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, the country has been plunged into a crisis between feuding tribes and militias over who will claim leadership.

Added to the confusion is the presence of the Islamic State armed group in Benghazi and Sirte, which has become a battle ground for many of the feuding groups and IS.

But is reconciliation really on the cards for Libya, given the tension between Haftar and al-Majbari?

Speaking to RFI, Algeria’s Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra says he believes it is possible, adding "the African union has been working very effectively to promote a peaceful transition in Libya at times when others have preferred a military option. Now is the time to look at the ill-advised consequences made by a number of non-African countries at the time and now the time has come to give us ample room to have African wisdom prevail."

Friday’s mini-summit follows from a meeting that took place on 21 January in Cairo, Egypt, with the United Nations (UN) Special Envoy Martin Kobler.

In attendance at that meeting were the secretary general of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and the Special Envoy of the African Union to Libya, Jakaya Kikwete, along with the Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Tunisia, Libya, Sudan, Chad and Niger.

After the meeting, a communique stated that a political solution is the only way forward to end the ongoing fighting in Libya.

