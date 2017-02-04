African press review 4 February 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Global Focus
Watatu and the radicalisation of Mombasa's muslims
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/03 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/03 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/03 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    Watatu and the radicalisation of Mombasa's muslims
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A very naughty knee
  • media
    Sports Insight
    The greatest weekend in tennis history - ever!
  • media
    International report
    How climate change threatens India's tea
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Aleppo soap "made in France"
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Press review Africa

African press review 4 February 2017

By
media

More on upcoming Kenyan elections make the headlines as well as South Sudan, on whether the capital should be moved from Juba to Ramciel, and finally follow up on the ill patients deaths in South Africa.

Kenya’s The Standard leads today with Jubilee saying they “won’t be shaken” as NASA brigade moves to Rift.

Opposition leaders under the National Super Alliance (NASA) umbrella will hold Saturday their first rally since they formally endorsed their new coalition.

But more importantly, speaking of the upcoming elections, The Standard also has an article on how the electoral commission is working with the National Registration Bureau (NRB) to verify voters’ ID details a week after it admitted almost 130 000 voters were registered more than once.

According to the latest data, the NRB has confirmed that almost 60 000 ID numbers used in the registration are non-existent in their system while just over 20 000 are cases of a single ID used to register more than once.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) data indicates that cases of double registration are spread across the country.

Opposition CORD leader Raila Odinga said he feared the number of ghost voters will be around 1.5 million and he said he had evidence that IEBC data was being manipulated.

The Daily Nation on the other hand leads with “The sorry state of public schools across the country can be revealed today.”

A survey conducted by the Saturday Nation presents a picture of “decay, disuse and neglect in the schools.”

The article says that pupils learn under difficult conditions while teachers struggle to create order where chaos reigns.

The article reveals that in many areas it is a case of absence of infrastructure as children sit on the floor, or stones and logs and open sewers, dumpsites in schools, crumbling ceilings, cracked walls and potholed floors, characterise the conditions under which many children in public schools learn.

An official - who refused to give his name for fear of reprisal from bosses at the Nairobi County Government - told the Daily Nation, that many officials, including those from National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and an engineer from the county government had visited the school and pledged action, but nothing had been done.

Education experts decried the meagre allocations for school repairs, maintenance and improvements under the Free Primary Education programme, currently set at Sh127 per child, which they say is inadequate to maintain school infrastructure.

The East African leads with Uganda ruling out trusteeship in South Sudan. The government said imposing an external "trusteeship" government on South Sudan to try to end a three-year ethnic civil war and potential genocide in the world's youngest nation would only make its security situation worse.

Ugandan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem rejected the notion, saying such interference would be considered a “colonial mentality”.

And speaking of Juba  - plans to relocate South Sudan's capital from Juba to Ramciel in Lakes State received a boost after Morocco agreed to fund a $5 million feasibility study says the East African. The commitment offers a lifeline to the broke government of South Sudan.

South Africa’s The Star leads with the “Long wait ahead for mentally ill patients”. The article says that the arduous process of moving hundreds of Life Esidimeni patients from ill-equipped NGOs will likely begin only in the coming weeks.

This after the office of Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced that a task team would be able to effect change only once it had gathered enough information on the number of living patients still without real care and how many competent facilities there were to house them.

A number of NGOs that may have been responsible for the negligent care leading to at least 94 deaths have refused to speak out, insisting the government should answer for the tragedy.

For a more information on this story though, there is a full 68-page long report in Business Day today. 
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.