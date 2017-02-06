Fight against female genital mutilation progressing in Africa

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Yacine Boularès revives forgotten Stambeli
Yacine Boularès
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Can urban farming make Paris greener?
  • media
    International media
    Are chatbots now talking for the French media?
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Asia already feeling negative impact of Trump's presidency
  • media
    Global Focus
    Watatu and the radicalisation of Mombasa's muslims
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A very naughty knee
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
France's Fillon says employing wife, family was an 'error'
Africa
Health Africa Gender

Fight against female genital mutilation progressing in Africa

By
media In Kenya, a woman is taken to rest after having been circumsised. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

This Monday marks the 14th International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation. Unicef has called to end FGM by 2030, adding it would focus efforts on 15 African countries.

UN figures show at least 200 million girls and women are suffering the consequences of mutilation with girls of 14 and younger representing 44 million of those who have been affected.

According to the UN, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) "comprises all procedures that involve altering or injuring the female genitalia for non-medical reasons".

It is mostly carried out on girls and infants below the age of 15 - often by their own mothers. It's also considered a violation of human rights.

"It is a traditional practice that was taking place ages ago, that is part of initiating a girl into womanhood," explains Halima Shariff, the Director of the Advance Family Planning in Tanzania.

Recurring problems

FGM is a reccuring problem in some parts of Africa, but not all countries are affected the same way by the issue. For example, in Somalia, 98% of the female between 15 and 49 are victims of genital mutilation. Meanwhile in Cameroon that number is at around 1%.

But according to statitics released by American NGO Population Reference Bureau, the numbers of woman affected are declining in Africa.

"In all countries that have taken action, we see progress," Marilena Viviani, the Director of the Unicef Geneva Liaison Office, told RFI. "We know for instance that Nigeria has taken action, Gambia has well. Legislation is the first step."

Several African Countries have passed laws forbidding FGM in the past few years.

"We need to enforce such leglisation," explains. Marilena Viviani. "But this is the first step for us to collect data, to analyse informations. Then we can use leglisations to help health workers. It give us the space to raise awareness."

Halima Shariff, who has been fighting FGM for years in Tanzania, recalls several programmes undertaken in her country:

"A good number of NGOs have been educating communities and in fact mobilising those women who are doing the circumcision to educate them on why it's no longer important. When you look at studies, there are some change of attitude among community members."

FGM has a deep and lasting impacts on the health of victims of mutilation.

"You're violating her right to enjoy sex and a curcumsised woman will have problem during child birth," notes Halima Shariff. "A number of young girls die in the process and there's a risk of infection because the blades used are often not sterilised."

While prevention and education are key, activists are also fighting for women who have been victims of forced circumsision. In several countries, there are programmes in place that allows them to have a reconstructive surgery.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.