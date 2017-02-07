African press review 7 February 2017

Kenya's papers tackle corruption within the government, while Nigerian papers headline with the several worldwide protests againt graft in the country. Meanwhile, Somalia gets ready to hold its presidential election.

Kenya’s The Standard leads with "A new proposal to end the protracted doctors' strike has been crafted." This finally came after the intervention of the umbrella workers' body and a human rights group.

The newly drafted 'return-to-work formula' (RTWF) is just now awaiting Government approval. Several amendments and conditions - among them withdrawal of all court cases - have also been tabled.

In the plan of action, both parties are required to show their commitment, in writing, to negotiate in good faith and that the process is viewed as a mediation and not arbitration.

Doctors have also demanded that at the bare minimum, the talks should be guided by the 2013 collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

This should also resolve and streamline clauses or articles not previously agreed on.

The Daily Nation, as we mentioned yesterday, kicked off its 'election agenda', and today, it starts with "corruption in Kenya should be tackled in all levels of government" - since, the paper says, the State chokes in the firm grip of graft cartels.

The article goes in length on different shapes corruption takes within the country: first, it tackles what it calls a “bandit economy” - with stories of collusion, fight-backs and endless legal and illegal manoeuvres.

It then takes on health scandals and takes one example: when the health scandal emerged – or rather when the draft leaked – it appeared that one of the company that was doing business with the government belonged to the Chairman of Ethics and anti-Corruption Commission, Phillip Kinisu. So much for spotless ethics.

Finally it calls out on the tax haven the country has become: when it was put in place, the Integrated Financial Management Information System (Ifmis) was supposed to be a secure and accountable platform.

But it has turned out to be an easier conduit for stealing public funds, especially at the counties where some of them don’t input the amount collected locally into the system.

The Nation concludes that in all these cases, neither the anti-corruption commission nor the public prosecutor is able to effectively do their work.

The East African leads with Somalia says it is ready for the presidential poll on Wednesday.

The paper reports that the chairman of the 17-member presidential election committee, Mr Abdirahman Beileh, said that they have made all necessary plans to ensure a smooth election.

The Somali presidential election was initially set for August last year, but was subsequently postponed four times on account of logistics and insecurity challenges, and disputes.

Twenty three candidates will be seeking to become president, including the incumbent, Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud.

The newly elected president will be installed immediately after the announcement of the final results.

Both Nigeria’s Punch and This Day lead with the several protests that occurred yesterday.

Punch highlights the Abuja anti-Federal Government protesters who accused President Muhammadu Buhari of protecting corrupt people in his government and they were demanding the removal of the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, for alleged graft.

This Day, on the other hand, leads with Nigerians from all walks of life trooped out in major cities in the country to protest against poor governance and the economic policies of the federal government, which they blamed for the widespread poverty and hunger in the land.

The protest was not limited to Nigeria alone, the paper reports, as demonstrators in Britain joined their compatriots back home when they converged on Nigeria House, London, demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari appear in person and address them.

This follows reports from the presidency on Sunday that he had extended his stay in the United Kingdom indefinitely for health reasons.

Both South Africa’s the Mail & Guardian and The Star lead with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma giving the clearest indication that she will contest the ANC presidency in December after she was emboldened by President Jacob Zuma’s public endorsement.

The former cabinet minister, who spoke out against corruption, issued a stern warning that if she did not ascend to the throne, it would be a major setback for Africa's developmental agenda.

Dlamini-Zuma also appealed to African governments to seriously consider “emancipating” women by giving them the opportunity to become first citizens and legal eagles.

