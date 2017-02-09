New Somali president Farmajo faces stiff challenges

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Violons Barbares: riding high with Mongolia's horse head fiddle
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Violons Barbares: riding high with Mongolia's horse head fiddle …
  • media
    Culture in France
    Four cities star in Indian Express, a film programme with urban …
  • media
    International report
    Israeli hospitals extend helping hands to Syria Pt 2
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Can urban farming make Paris greener?
  • media
    International report
    Israeli hospitals extend helping hands to Syria Pt 1
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Somalia politics Elections

New Somali president Farmajo faces stiff challenges

By
media  
Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo was elected president of Somalia on February 8, 2017. Reuters/Feisal Omar

Many Somalis have expressed joy after the surprise election of Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed as the country’s next president on Wednesday. The politician, widely known as "Farmajo", has promised change for Somalia. But will he actually be able to deliver?

Mohammed Shire, who left Somalia as a child, was glued to the TV on Wednesday night in his London home, watching coverage of the Somali election.

“I watched it from beginning to end, honestly,” he said, sheepishly.

Shire thought incumbent president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was a shoo-in. So he was surprised and overjoyed when Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed-- nicknamed Farmajo after the Italian for cheese, because of his fondness for the food -- won.

“I can’t even describe what it felt like to slowly to get the message that Farmajo was actually going to be elected as Somalia’s president,” he said. “ I was in such a euphoric mood. I called everyone I could think of.”

Shire feels as if Farmajo could help unite Somalia, which is fractured across ethnic and clan lines by years of conflict. He would like to see a united Somali people and is one of the founders of Somali Faces, a project which shares the stories of Somalis from  different backgrounds.

“After the win, people started posting live videos on Facebook from cities all across Somalia showing celebrations,” he said. “People were chanting his name and singing songs all throughout the night. This was taking place in cities where different, diverse clans live.”

Shire had never seen anything like it.

“I have never before seen people uniting on a common team,” he said. “But people see Farmajo as a national leader instead of a clan leader.”

New era promised

In a speech after the win, Farmajo promised a new era for Somalia: “This is the beginning of the era of unity, the democracy of Somalia and the beginning of the fight against corruption,” he declared.

But Abdullahi Boru Halakhe, a regional security analyst, is sceptical.

“It is wonderful to have such a big heart and want to help but there is so, so much that needs to be done,” Halakhe said. “And, to be honest with you, none of the things that are on the table are easy.”

He wonders if Farmajo is really up to the challenges of running Somalia, which is facing everything from rampant corruption to an ongoing insurgency led by the al-Qaeda-linked organisation Al Shebab, to an imminent drought.

The burden of expectation is heavy on Farmajo’s shoulders and, with a list like that, it will be hard to know where to begin.

Halakhe says that, if the new president is to succeed, he has to be really judicious about which of the many issues he is going to tackle.

“If I were him, I would just pick a few things and then deliver on those,” he said. “I think that he needs to manage the expectation more than anything else. But none of the challenges facing him have an easy solution.”

Shire, the man who was celebrating Farmajo's victory in London, does recognise that Farmajo faces steep challenges. Still, he says that he has hope for Somalia, for the first time in a long time.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.