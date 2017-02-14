Africa press review 14 February 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Aleppo soap "made in France"
Constantini (left) and Frederique cut the freshly-made laurel soap
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/14 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Surviving the outbreak of the Somali civil war; academic finds …
  • media
    International report
    Palestinian Authority bans novel
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Unfancied Cameroon claim Africa Cup of Nations
  • media
    International report
    Minsk agreement two years on
  • media
    World music matters
    Violons Barbares: riding high with Mongolia's horse head fiddle …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Press review Africa

Africa press review 14 February 2017

By
media

The top story in Kenya this morning is the strike by the country's doctors which has entered its 72nd day. The Daily Nation ledes with a story headlined "Man behind the doctors strike mess." In truth, it is not entirely clear in the story that follows who that man is.
 

Two principal players are cited by the paper - Health Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri, who skipped negotiations with striking doctors and held private talks with union leaders, and Francis Atwoli, secretary general of Kenya's Central Organisation of Trades Unions, who was last week tasked by the Labour court to mediate talks between striking doctors and the government.

The Nation says Atwoli "threw in the towel last weekend saying the infighting among top officials at the Ministry of Health made it difficult to bring sense to the negotiation table."

Yesterday, a court jailed seven union officials for a month for contempt of court - prompting the doctors union to say it was calling off talks with the government.

Jailing the union leaders means the strike will continue, says the paper.

"It has created prisoners of conscience and inadvertently made them heroes.

The members have been emboldened and are ready for a prolonged face-off."

********

The Star reports that the doctors’ union will tomorrow appeal the jailing of its seven national leaders.

It reminds readers that the 3,000 doctors from public hospitals went on strike in December last year demanding implementation of an agreement signed in 2013 offering them a salary increase of nearly 300 per cent, giving an intern a Sh325,000 per month, that's almost 3000 euro.

Since then the affair has become so convoluted that it's difficult to understand what's preventing an amicable settlement.

*********

The top headline in the Standard provides a clue : "Sabotage, internal wars and rigidity land doctors in jail."

"Lack of commitment by Ministry of Health officials and a rigid position by the doctor's union sabotaged pay talks that led to the jailing of union officials yesterday," the paper says.

Accusations of a rift between Cabinet Health Secretary Cleopa Mailu and his Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri in particular have been blamed for stalling the final leg of talks brokered by the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) and Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), says the Standard.

The paper says "Dr Muraguri did not respond to our inquirers."

If the squabbling is within government as well as with striking doctors, it's hard to see a way out of the impasses.

*******

Elsewhere, three Anglophone activists in Cameroon have pleaded not guilty to charges of terrorism, accused of organising protests in the country's English speaking regions over perceived marginalisation.

I wondered how the local press was covering this.

There's not much to go at for Anglophones.

I found nothing in the state-owned Tribune.

Though there was an amusing story headlined "Douala: Thieves Raid Taxation Centre."

"Huge amount of money, laptops, decoder, coffee pot, Women’s Day fabric are some of the items stolen from the Taxation Centre during the finals of the African Cup of Nations between Cameroon and Egypt," reports the Trib.

Police said the night watchman was elsewhere watching the match.

The Herald, alas, isn't available on-line.

The Post gives pride of place to remarks by President Paul Biya saying "the Government will continue to dialogue with the various stakeholders in a bid to end the crisis currently rocking the Northwest and Southwest Regions."

The paper reports also that "The wave of Internet blackout in the Southwest and Northwest Region has reportedly been extended to neighbouring French speaking towns."

The Post say the extension of the blackout is to forestall some groups who still post inciting messages on social media.

Some dialogue, eh?

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.