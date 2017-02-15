How does Gambia get back into the Commonwealth club?

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Africa: Stories in the 55
Surviving the outbreak of the Somali civil war; academic finds modern-day …
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Reforming Gambia's notorious National Intelligence Agency
  • media
    International report
    Armyworm threatens crops in Zimbabwe
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Surviving the outbreak of the Somali civil war; academic finds …
  • media
    International report
    Palestinian Authority bans novel
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Unfancied Cameroon claim Africa Cup of Nations
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Gambia Adama Barrow Boris Johnson

How does Gambia get back into the Commonwealth club?

By
media Footage of British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson meeting Gambian President Adama Barrow in Banjul on 14 February 2017. Photo: Stringer/The Block TV Gambia/AFP

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson visited Gambia on Wednesday and said that the country’s bid to re-join the Commonwealth group of mostly ex-British colonies would happen in the “coming months”. However, applying for membership of the club of 52 countries involves various steps and the Gambian government has not yet kicked off the process, according to a spokesperson for the Commonwealth Secretariat.

“It's difficult to put an exact timeframe on the process,” Neil Ford, Director of Communications, told RFI by telephone from London. “The Commonwealth family wants to work hard to bring Gambia back,” he added.

Q&A: Neil Ford

Gambia quit the Commonwealth in 2013 when the government of former president Yahya Jammeh described it as a “neo-colonial institution”. Jammeh had frequently clashed with the country’s former colonial master and accused the UK of backing Gambia’s political opposition.

President Adama Barrow has since then signalled his intention to re-join the Commonwealth following the departure of Jammeh. But there are a number of steps that the new government will have to go through.

“First of all, The Gambia has to write a letter requesting to be re-admitted, and so far that hasn't happened,” said Commonwealth spokesperson Ford, pointing out that the government had informally said it would like to re-join.

Next, an informal assessment is undertaken by the Commonwealth’s secretary general to look at the country’s commitment to the bloc’s ideals of democracy and good governance as well as determining the nature of the country’s relationship with the group, according to Ford.

The Commonwealth chief would then consult with all member states to make sure they agreed with Gambia’s membership. Finally, the bloc would extend an invitation to Gambia and the country would be “formally taken on board”, said Ford.

It is unlikely that other member states would raise objections to Gambia’s re-admittance to the organisation, according to the spokesperson. “The nature of her [the secretary general] conversations will be, ‘is there a consensus that this country should be admitted in,’” he said.

Gambia will be able to take advantage of a number of benefits once it is re-admitted to the Commonwealth, said Ford, including "clear and practical advice" on climate finance, building trade capacity, working on debt management and natural resources development.

"We have a particular track record in helping small states," said the Commonwealth spokesperson, referring to programmes on election monitoring, strengthening judiciaries and working with human rights institutions.

“It’s a little bit different with The Gambia because The Gambia is re-joining, not joining for the first time,” said Ford. “We all want to have it happen as quickly as possible.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.