Bodyboarder dies after shark attack off Réunion island

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Catalonia to scrap siesta
The Catalan government has promised to reform working hours.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    How has demonetisation affected India's rural poor? part 1
  • media
    International report
    Catalonia to scrap siesta
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Today the Champions League but what about tomorrow?
  • media
    International report
    Music for morale in Ukraine's Avdiivka city
  • media
    International report
    Reforming Gambia's notorious National Intelligence Agency
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Shark attacks Reunion Island Sport

Bodyboarder dies after shark attack off Réunion island

By
media L'Ermitage beach in Réunion Samuel Hoarau/Open access

A 26-year-old man has died after being bitten by a shark while bodyboarding off the French Indian ocean island of Réunion.

The man was attacked by the shark at about 9.00am local time and taken out of the water by rescue services at 9.30am.

Bitten in the femoral artery, he did not survive.

Despite a ban on swimming and surfing in the area, at the mouth of the River Mât, local people say surfers had been present there for several days.

Local authorities issued an island-wide ban outside tightly supervised areas throughout the island in February.

After the attack fishing boats were sent out to search for sharks.

The attack is the 20th in the sea off Réunion since 2011.

Eight of them have been fatal, the most recent was in 2015 when a 13-year-old surfer died.

There has been an unexplained rise in the number of sharks around the island and measures, including targeted fishing and nets around the main beaches, have been taken to limit casualties.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.