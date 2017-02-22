African press review 22 February 2017

What's wrong with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari? And, is the best government that which governs least? Two of the topics that interest the African press today.

We start in Nigeria, where the papers continue to anguish over the prolonged absence in London of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President has been there since January 19.

The lede story in the Punch has the latest; "Buhari says he needs longer time to rest." That's to say what's being called his "medical vacation" isn't over yet.

In a four paragraph statement released yesterday, Punch tells us, Buhari said the results of a series of checkups showed that he needed longer period of rest.

He thanked Nigerians for their prayers and good wishes while assuring them that there was no cause for worry.

The statement, made available to journalists by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, did not disclose how long the President’s “longer period of rest” would take.

Asked what exactly is wrong with the President his spokesman said :“Don’t you know that the Hippocratic Oath even forbids a doctor from speaking about the condition of his patient except the patient authorises it? It is only the patient himself who can speak about what he is going through.

So, Nigerians are still in the dark about what's afflicts Buhari.

The paper offers some reassurance with a report that the wife of the President, Mme. Aisha Buhari, has advised Nigerians to emulate her husband by never giving up on their dreams and aspirations.

She said her husband became Nigeria’s President in 2015 due to his doggedness, persistence and compassion for the masses.

*******

Premium Times, meanwhile, ledes with a report on the continuing trial of Federal High Court judge Ade-niyi Ademola.

Ademola is facing trial for alleged abuse of office.

Yesterday, an operative of the State Security Service told the court that the money, reportedly sent as a gift for Ademola’s daughter’s wedding, was delivered to the judge by a lawyer who represented the President before the 2015 elections.

At least 10 suits challenging the eligibility of Buhari to contest the 2015 presidential election came before the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

The suits were dismissed days before the election.

*******

The Standard in Kenya has the latest on the doctors' strike which began in early December.

A report detailing how far negotiations to end the doctors' strike have gone will be filed in court today, the paper says.

Yesterday, the co-chairs of the negotiating team revealed there was progress in various 'aspects' of the dispute, the Standard says.

"However, there are certain issues that are still pending and the parties have taken a short recess to consider their respective positions."

A related story wonders if the doctors’ strike is a symptom of "a malaise in leadership."

The anwer is a resounding "Yes!"

The paper cites an essay by 19th century American thinker John Henry Thoreau, entitled Resistance to Civil Government, also known as Civil Disobedience, which argues that “government is best that governs the least.”

"We (Kenyans) have a double whammy," declares the Standard.

The Jubilee regime governs not the least, in fact, it governs not all in matters of national priority and urgency.

The paper cites the long-running strike by doctors and health care professionals, what it calls "the incompetent execution of the war against al Shabaab", the devastating drought, and the row with striking teachers.

In opposition President Uhuru Kenyatta described President Mwai Kibaki’s leadership style as “hands-off, eyes off, ears-off, and everything off.”

Kenyatta might have been describing his leadership style today, the paper argues.

"He has gone AWOL as Kenya burns."

This isn’t the “least governship” that Thoreau was talking about. This is no leadership at all.

On the other hand regime “governs too much," the paper says.

"It’s either tyrannical, oppressive, or corrupt." Cases in point include persecution of bona fide NGOs, massive pilferage of the national purse through mega projects and other eye-popping heists.

It's an eye-popping critique from Kenya's oldest newspaper.

And we should celebrate the fact that they have the freedom to publish it.