African press review 22 February 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
How has demonetisation affected India's rural poor? part 1
Queue at an ATM in Howrah after demonetisation of Rs 500 and 1000 notes in November
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    How has demonetisation affected India's rural poor? part 2
  • media
    International report
    How has demonetisation affected India's rural poor? part 1
  • media
    International report
    Catalonia to scrap siesta
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Today the Champions League but what about tomorrow?
  • media
    International report
    Music for morale in Ukraine's Avdiivka city
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Press review Africa

African press review 22 February 2017

By
media

What's wrong with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari? And, is the best government that which governs least? Two of the topics that interest the African press today.

We start in Nigeria, where the papers continue to anguish over the prolonged absence in London of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President has been there since January 19.

The lede story in the Punch has the latest; "Buhari says he needs longer time to rest." That's to say what's being called his "medical vacation" isn't over yet.

In a four paragraph statement released yesterday, Punch tells us, Buhari said the results of a series of checkups showed that he needed longer period of rest.

He thanked Nigerians for their prayers and good wishes while assuring them that there was no cause for worry.

The statement, made available to journalists by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, did not disclose how long the President’s “longer period of rest” would take.

Asked what exactly is wrong with the President his spokesman said :“Don’t you know that the Hippocratic Oath even forbids a doctor from speaking about the condition of his patient except the patient authorises it? It is only the patient himself who can speak about what he is going through.

So, Nigerians are still in the dark about what's afflicts Buhari.

The paper offers some reassurance with a report that the wife of the President, Mme. Aisha Buhari, has advised Nigerians to emulate her husband by never giving up on their dreams and aspirations.

She said her husband became Nigeria’s President in 2015 due to his doggedness, persistence and compassion for the masses.

*******

Premium Times, meanwhile, ledes with a report on the continuing trial of Federal High Court judge Ade-niyi Ademola.

Ademola is facing trial for alleged abuse of office.

Yesterday, an operative of the State Security Service told the court that the money, reportedly sent as a gift for Ademola’s daughter’s wedding, was delivered to the judge by a lawyer who represented the President before the 2015 elections.

At least 10 suits challenging the eligibility of Buhari to contest the 2015 presidential election came before the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

The suits were dismissed days before the election.

*******

The Standard in Kenya has the latest on the doctors' strike which began in early December.

A report detailing how far negotiations to end the doctors' strike have gone will be filed in court today, the paper says.

Yesterday, the co-chairs of the negotiating team revealed there was progress in various 'aspects' of the dispute, the Standard says.

"However, there are certain issues that are still pending and the parties have taken a short recess to consider their respective positions."

A related story wonders if the doctors’ strike is a symptom of "a malaise in leadership."

The anwer is a resounding "Yes!"

The paper cites an essay by 19th century American thinker John Henry Thoreau, entitled Resistance to Civil Government, also known as Civil Disobedience, which argues that “government is best that governs the least.”

"We (Kenyans) have a double whammy," declares the Standard.

The Jubilee regime governs not the least, in fact, it governs not all in matters of national priority and urgency.

The paper cites the long-running strike by doctors and health care professionals, what it calls "the incompetent execution of the war against al Shabaab", the devastating drought, and the row with striking teachers.

In opposition President Uhuru Kenyatta described President Mwai Kibaki’s leadership style as “hands-off, eyes off, ears-off, and everything off.”

Kenyatta might have been describing his leadership style today, the paper argues.

"He has gone AWOL as Kenya burns."

This isn’t the “least governship” that Thoreau was talking about. This is no leadership at all.

On the other hand regime “governs too much," the paper says.

"It’s either tyrannical, oppressive, or corrupt." Cases in point include persecution of bona fide NGOs, massive pilferage of the national purse through mega projects and other eye-popping heists.

It's an eye-popping critique from Kenya's oldest newspaper.

And we should celebrate the fact that they have the freedom to publish it.

 

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.