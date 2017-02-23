African press review 23 February 2017

Today's look at the African press covers news from South Africa to Gambia to Zimbabwe.

South Africa's High Court has ruled that the government's plan to withdraw from the International Criminal Court is unconstitutional and invalid because the decision was taken without Parliamentary approval.

So, what do the country's newspapers make of this?

The Mail and Guardian reports the news soberly quoting Judge Phineas

Mojapelo's dismissal of the government argument that "it was the

executive’s prerogative to enter into, and withdraw from, treaties the

country had signed and that Parliament only needed to give its

approval."

The judge ruled that it was expected that the executive go back to

Parliament. "We have rights, we have obligations, and we have

Parliament,” he said, adding that decisions executed by the executive

must be “on the basis of the expressed authority of the Constitution”.

The popular paper The Sowetan meanwhile stages an online poll to find out what

it readers think.

54 percent said that "At last sanity prevails!"

15 percent said, "Bad move - the ICC is anti-Africa." A view shared by

the South African government and others elsewhere in Africa.

And, 31 percent wondered, "What does the ICC do anyway?"

Business Day says, "The government was handed another rebuke from the

High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday when it was ordered to revoke its

notice to withdraw from the Rome Statute, which established the

International Criminal Court."

Business Day says the opposition Democratic Alliance said the court’s

judgement vindicated the party, which from the beginning argued that

the government’s decision to withdraw from the ICC was

unconstitutional.

The ANC could not be reached for comment, the paper says.

So, what happens next? The papers don't tell us.

I guess the familiar ping-pong between the executive and the courts is

set to continue.

The headline news in Gambia is the arrest and detention of two senior

officials of the former National Intelligence Agency.

The Point reports that Yankuba Badjie, the former director general of

the agency, and Sheikh Omar Jeng, former Director of Operations, were

detained on Monday arrested.

Police confirmed the arrests.

The paper quotes security sources as saying they are interrogating

them in connection with allegations of human rights abuses during the

former regime.

The pair were sacked on 2 February, part of the dismantling of the

dictatorial regime of former President Yaya Jammeh by new President

Adama Barrow.

Freedom newspaper is more up to the minute reporting breaking news

that four NIA officials suspected to have been complicit in the death

of Ebrima Solo Sandeng, have been taken into custody.

Sandeng, an official of the main opposition United Democratic Party,

was tortured to death while under NIA custody in April of last year.

Other UDP supporters were also tortured, and raped.

Freedom newspaper notes that "the men are currently helping the police

with their investigations. No charges have been filed against the

detainees as yet."

The Point, meanwhile, addresses another key issue : what happened to the money?

In an editorial headlined "We are alarmed!" the paper says the former

regime had left behind debts the equivalent of one billion euros, as

indicated in a report presented to the media yesterday by the finance

ministry.

What is alarming, The Point says, is the manner in which the funds

were withdrawn and what they were spent on that leaves a lot to be

desired.

“The destinations of our financial resources must be traced,” it declares.

Good luck with that!

The Zimbabwean, which is edited and published outside the country, a

newspaper in exile, as it were, carries what it calls a "weekly alert"

on Human Rights Violations in Zimbabwe's hot spot areas.

The latest, published yesterday, cites 31 violations in the first half

of February, each meticulously detailed.

They include threats of violence, forced contributions and attendance

at political gatherings and partisan distribution of food aid.

The forced financial contributions include those to pay for the

birthday celebrations of President Robert Mugabe.

For those who missed it, Mugabe was 93 on Tuesday this week.

The cost of the party is estimated at more than 2 million euros.

Last week, Grace Mugabe, his wife, said her husband should run “as a

corpse” in next year’s election if he dies before the vote.

You couldn't make it up.