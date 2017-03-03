African press review 3 March 2017

Kenya's anti-graft agency to probe posh lifestyles of governors, while Grace Mugabe in botched diamond ring deal is sued for property grabbing.

We start in Kenya where, the country's Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has unveiled plans to undertake a lifestyle audit of governors, and county officials ahead of the August 8 General Election.

Daily Nation says the move follows investigations revealing that billions of shillings allocated to the devolved units are ending up in the pockets of individuals.

According to the newspaper, the anti-graft agency announced on Thursday that it had unearthed hundreds of get-rich-quick schemes among governors, and county officials who used to live modestly, but are now living in opulence.

The paper reports that the audit will target officials with top-of-the-range vehicles, multi-million shilling homes, business ventures and are regularly on expensive overseas trips, while their voters can hardly afford three meals a day.

In Nigeria, the Sun reports massive losses incurred in Nigeria by the South African Mobile phone provider MTN.

The paper quotes MTN as stating that the Group announced revenue shortfall amounting to 190 million euros in 2016, the first full-year loss of the company in its 22 years of existence.

According to the Sun, the South African telecommunications firm blamed the losses on the 995 million euro regulatory fine imposed on it by the Nigeria Communication Commission last year over its failure to disconnect 5.1 million unregistered SIM cards from its network.

In Nigeria, Vanguard carries a video currently trending on social media showing a housemaid who allegedly stole N5million naira (15,000 euros) from her employee after just nine days on the job.

According to the paper, the housemaid who was said to have come from Cotonou had confessed using a spare key to access the bedroom of her Lagos-based employer who stored large amounts of cash in foreign currency.

And in South Africa, several papers post dramatic videos of unprecedented flooding Thursday in Johannesburg after torrential rains.

Times Live reports that at least one person died as a result of the heavy downpour that saw parts of the city submerged under water on Thursday afternoon.

According to the newspaper, the city of Johannesburg has issued a warning about more heavy flooding, with several townships, including Soweto placed on high alert.

Weather SA is quoted as saying that it expects the wet weather in Johannesburg to continue over the weekend, with the agency forecasting more heavy rain and flash floods today Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Kenya's Standard Digital narrates the ordeal of a Lebanese businessman who has sued Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe for seizing his property in the country’s capital Harare and threatening to harm him.

According to the newspaper, the two have been in conflict, allegedly over a 1.3 million dollar diamond ring that Mrs Mugabe ordered from the businessman.

The Standard claims that Grace reportedly denied the accusations saying she ordered the ring for her 20th anniversary but it took long to be delivered and she therefore, wanted her money back, adding that the ring was substandard.

According to Standard Digital, Ahmed Jamal revealed to the court WhatsApp messages that Grace had sent him, including one in which she threatens to “kick him out of the country”.

Standard also says the Zimbabwean First Lady is also accused of grabbing three properties owned by Ahmed Jamal in Zimbabwe as compensation for the “sub-standard” ring she has reportedly refused to return, according to the Standard.