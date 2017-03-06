RFI in 15 languages

 

Spotlight on France
Why the Fillon controversy is stirring public anger
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right leaves after delivering a speech at a campaign rally in Aubervilliers, Paris suburb, March 4, 2017.
 
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 6 March 2017

By
media

South African business chiefs warn that anti-African xenophobia could be met with reprisal attacks from economic powerhouse Nigeria, while foreign banks circle MTN as the company's shares take a plunge.

We begin in South Africa, where City Press relays warnings by captains of commerce and industry of the dire consequences of the ongoing violent xenophobic attacks on foreigners especially Nigerians on the economy.

The paper quotes the Executive Director of the South Africa-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce Dianna Games, as saying that the failure of leadership characteristic of the current political elite in South Africa today had allowed the problem to worsen.

She warned that Nigeria is also one of the biggest suppliers of crude oil to South Africa, adding that the violence could incite reprisal attacks against South African firms.

Meanwhile, the Times says investment bankers have started circling the mobile phone giant MTN as the company's shares plunged 55 percent.

According to the paper, the group which operates in 22 countries across the continent and in the Middle East could be in for a potential takeover, noting however that no firm offer had been tabled.

Will the South African government dare try to regulate social media? That's a possibility, according to Mail and Guardian.

The paper says the State Security Minister David Mahlobo on Sunday voiced unease about the spread of fake news and scams, and what he called the necessary fight against terrorism and attempts at regime change happening in South Africa.

According to Mail and Guardian, Mahlobo indicated that despite the urgency of curbing identity theft, photo shopping of images, he understood regulating social media could be seen to be “interfering with human rights”.

And in Nigeria, The Nation leads with the shocking story about a cruel pastor who bathed six of his followers with petrol and then set them ablaze for so-called immoral behaviour.

One of Chukwuemeka Ezeugo's victims died in the criminal attack carried out last year.

According to the Nation, while Rev. King was condemned to death by hanging by the Supreme Court members of his church reportedly bought a full-page ad in a the prominent ThisDay newspaper to express their joy that Ezeugo had not been hanged.

The Nation says they also reportedly "thanked their God that he had been able to live long enough to celebrate another birthday.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
